New England High School Football Top 25 Regional Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

The New England regional rankings continue to solidify as the postseason gets underway in several states and the regular season winds down elsewhere. A trio of Massachusetts teams lead the way with St. John's Prep, St. John's and Springfield Central maintaining their positions just ahead of Connecticut's Hand.

Overall, the top nine remains unchanged, although several programs continued to strengthen their postseason résumés with impressive victories. St. Joseph, in particular, added another significant win by knocking off New Canaan, while Hand remained unbeaten with a victory over previously undefeated Lyman Hall.

Maine's Thornton Academy and Vermont's Burr & Burton, meanwhile, both reached the 10-win mark, while New Britain made its first appearance in the regional rankings after knocking off previously unbeaten Southington.

Here is the latest High School On SI New England Football Top 25 Regional Rankings.

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1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 35, Weymouth 6

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep continued its dominant season with a convincing 35-6 victory over Weymouth, advancing through another Massachusetts playoff matchup without much trouble. The Eagles remain the region's top-ranked team and continue their pursuit of another championship as the MIAA postseason progresses.

2. St. John's (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: St. John's 58, Brockton 18

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's put together another explosive offensive performance, rolling past Brockton 58-18 to advance in the Massachusetts playoffs. The Pioneers remain firmly entrenched at No. 2 and will look to carry their momentum into the next round of the MIAA tournament.

3. Central (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Central 47, New Bedford 0

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Central delivered one of the weekend's most impressive defensive performances, shutting out New Bedford 47-0 in a commanding postseason victory. The Golden Eagles continue to look like one of Massachusetts' most dangerous championship contenders as they advance through the MIAA tournament.

4. Hand (CT)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Hand 35, Lyman Hall 14

Loss(es): None

Hand maintained its unbeaten record with a 35-14 victory over previously undefeated Lyman Hall in a matchup between two of Connecticut's top programs. The Tigers have established themselves as one of the state's premier teams and will look to keep their perfect season intact as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

5. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 42, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 7

Loss(es): St. John's, 34-7; St. John's Prep, 42-35

Catholic Memorial bounced back from its narrow loss to St. John's Prep with a convincing 42-7 victory over Cambridge Rindge & Latin. The Knights remain one of the region's most formidable programs and will have another opportunity to make a deep postseason run.

6. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 7-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: St. Joseph 21, New Canaan 14

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph delivered one of the weekend's biggest victories, handing New Canaan its second consecutive loss with a hard-fought 21-14 decision. The Cadets remain unbeaten and now have another opportunity to strengthen their championship credentials with a highly anticipated matchup against Greenwich next.

7. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Ludlowe 40, Trumbull 13

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe continued its remarkable season with another impressive victory, shutting out Trumbull to maintain its unbeaten record. The Falcons have emerged as one of Connecticut's most dangerous programs and will face another significant challenge next week when they take on Staples.

8. Scituate (MA)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Scituate 21, Ashland 0

Loss(es): None

Scituate continued its dominant campaign with a 21-0 shutout of Ashland, adding another defensive gem to an already impressive season. The Sailors remain unbeaten and will look to keep their championship aspirations alive as the Massachusetts postseason continues.

9. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken had the week off as the Hawks continued preparing for their playoff opener in Rhode Island. The Hawks remain among the region's most accomplished programs and will look to make another championship push when their playoff schedule gets under way.

10. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank:11

Last Week: St. Joseph 21, New Canaan 14

Loss(es): Ludlowe, 34-31; St. Joseph, 21-14

New Canaan suffered its second consecutive setback, falling 21-14 to previously unbeaten St. Joseph in another difficult matchup against one of Connecticut's premier programs. The Rams have little time to regroup, with a Nov. 13 meeting against Wilton next on the schedule.

11. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 5-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy was idle this week as the Rams continued preparing for their postseason debut. The Rhode Island program has already demonstrated its ability to compete against some of the region's strongest competition and will look to make another deep playoff run.

12. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Thornton Academy 42, South Portland 0

Loss(es): None

Thornton Academy reached the 10-win mark in emphatic fashion, shutting out South Portland 42-0 to continue its unbeaten march through the Maine season. The Trojans have established themselves as the state's premier program and remain a formidable regional contender heading into the postseason.

13. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin had the week off as the Cardinals prepared for their upcoming postseason assignment. The New Hampshire powerhouse remains unbeaten and will look to continue its impressive season when playoff action resumes.

14. Staples (CT)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Staples 49, Norwalk 14

Loss(es): Danbury, 17-10

Staples makes its return to the regional Top 25 after rolling past Norwalk 49-14, extending its winning streak to three games. The Wreckers will have a tremendous opportunity to make a statement next week when they travel to face unbeaten Ludlowe in a matchup between two of Connecticut's most accomplished programs.

15. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Wachusett Regional 49, Shrewsbury 14

Loss(es): None

Wachusett Regional continued its outstanding season with a convincing 49-14 victory over Shrewsbury, advancing through another Massachusetts postseason matchup. The Mountaineers remain unbeaten and have positioned themselves among the state's leading championship contenders.

16. Duxbury (MA)

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Duxbury 35, Nashoba Regional 0

Loss(es): Scituate, 21-0

Duxbury delivered another impressive defensive performance, shutting out Nashoba Regional 35-0 to advance in the Massachusetts playoffs. The Dragons have continued to build momentum down the stretch and remain a dangerous opponent for anyone in the postseason.

17. Milford (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Milford 41, Masconomet Regional 12

Loss(es): Franklin, 17-14

Milford put together another strong performance, defeating Masconomet Regional 41-12 to advance through the Massachusetts postseason. The Scarlet Hawks have been one of the state's more consistent programs this season and will look to keep their championship hopes alive.

18. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Burr & Burton 24, Mount Anthony 21

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton reached 10-0 after surviving a difficult challenge from Mount Anthony, escaping with a narrow 24-21 victory in a matchup between two of Vermont's top programs. The Bulldogs have continued to find ways to win and remain firmly in the hunt for a state championship.

19. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 39, Oakmont Regional 0

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its unbeaten season with a commanding 39-0 shutout of Oakmont Regional, advancing with another impressive defensive performance. The Rams have quietly assembled one of the region's more impressive records and will look to maintain that momentum in the Massachusetts playoffs.

20. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Londonderry 35, Merrimack 6

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry bounced back with a convincing 35-6 victory over Merrimack, adding another important win to its New Hampshire résumé. The Lancers have been among the Granite State's most consistent teams and will now turn their attention toward the postseason.

21. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Central Catholic 41, Everett 20

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 28-12; Londonderry, 28-27

Central Catholic continued its strong postseason push with a 41-20 victory over Everett, adding another convincing result to its résumé. The Raiders have shown the ability to compete against quality opposition and will look to keep their postseason momentum going.

22. Mansfield (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Mansfield 28, Malden Catholic 14

Loss(es): North Attleborough, 28-27

Mansfield continued its impressive season with a 28-14 victory over Malden Catholic, advancing through another Massachusetts playoff matchup. The Hornets have put together a strong campaign and remain a team to watch as the postseason competition intensifies.

23. Windham (NH)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Londonderry, 14-0

Windham was idle this week as the Jaguars prepared for their next challenge in the New Hampshire postseason. The program has enjoyed another successful season and will look to make the most of its championship opportunity.

24. North Kingstown (RI)

Record: 7d-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: North Kingstown 35, Central (R.I.) 7

Loss(es): La Salle Academy, 34-7; Barnstable, 28-21

North Kingstown turned in a dominant performance against Central, earning a convincing 35-7 victory to strengthen its position among Rhode Island's leading programs. The Skippers have bounced back from their earlier setbacks and will look to carry that momentum through the postseason.

25. New Britain (CT)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: New Britain 28, Southington 27

Loss(es): Greenwich, 35-7; New Canaan, 47-14

New Britain earns a place in the regional Top 25 after delivering one of Connecticut's biggest upsets of the week, knocking off previously unbeaten Southington 28-27. The Golden Hurricanes have now won four consecutive games and will look to continue their late-season surge when they host Manchester next Friday.

Final Analysis

The latest New England regional rankings feature a familiar group at the top, but several programs are making strong cases for greater recognition as the postseason unfolds.

St. John's Prep continues to lead the way, with St. John's and Springfield Central maintaining their positions just behind the Eagles. Hand, Catholic Memorial and St. Joseph round out a formidable group of top-six programs, while Ludlowe and Scituate continue to demonstrate why they belong among the region's elite.

With several states moving deeper into their playoff schedules and others approaching the final weeks of the regular season, there is still plenty of opportunity for movement in the New England rankings.