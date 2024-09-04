High School

Harper Woods' Matthew McCraw voted top linebacker in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season

McCraw won the fan vote from a pool of talented linebackers in Michigan high school football

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Harper Woods players celebrate the 46-19 playoff win against Airport High School at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023.
Harper Woods players celebrate the 46-19 playoff win against Airport High School at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a week of fan voting, Harper Woods' Matthew McCraw voted High School on SI's top linebacker in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Full poll results here.

Matthew McCraw, Sr., Harper Woods

McCraw was a 2023 first team OAA-White selection and helped Harper Woods to the MHSAA Division 4 title. McCraw is committed to Ferris State.

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Vote: Who should be the Michigan high school Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)

Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan