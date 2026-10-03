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Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
King players line up during the coin toss ahead of a high school football game against Cass Tech at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
King players line up during the coin toss ahead of a high school football game against Cass Tech at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Can't find a score? Search for it with our Michigan high school football scoreboard.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

University Prep 28, University Prep Science & Math 10

(#8) Cass Tech 65, Western International 0

Detroit Community 14, Bradford Academy 0

Glenn 30, Wayne Memorial 7

(#9) King 42, East English Village Prep 6

Manistique 2, West Iron County 0

Thurston 20, Garden City 14

Lakewood 43, Sexton 20

Romulus 35, Robichaud 8

Redford Union 7, Melvindale 0

Forest Park 14, Norway 0

Eastern 13, Williamston 10

Parkway Christian 48, Oakland Christian 26

Groves 20, Oak Park 18

Mio-Au Sable 22, Alcona 8

Fulton 22, Heston Academy 0

South Christian 49, Wyoming 8

Divine Child 27, St. John's Jesuit 6

Benton Harbor 8, NorthPointe Christian 7

Stevenson 20, Walled Lake Northern 6

Franklin 31, Churchill 17

Central 30, Saginaw United 0

Burr Oak 30, Camden-Frontier 14

Christian 20, Forest Hills Eastern 14

Lamphere 64, Sterling Heights 6

East Grand Rapids 62, Northview 45

Monroe 28, Jackson 8

Kalkaska 28, Vestaburg 24

Seaholm 49, Southfield Arts & Tech 34

(#10) Brother Rice 46, St. Francis de Sales 19

(#5) Caledonia 33, Grandville 28

Madison 60, Eastpointe 12

Berrien Springs 29, Dowagiac 28

Port Huron 29, L'Anse Creuse North 14

Union City 71, East Jackson 0

Grand Haven 34, Jenison 22

Lutheran North 42, Richmond 14

Ecorse 44, Chandler Park Academy 6

Madison 28, Blissfield 14

Bullock Creek 40, Gladwin 7

St. Joseph 64, Portage Northern 28

Vassar 22, Harbor Beach 14

Dow 52, Traverse City West 24

Jefferson 22, Huron 14

Catholic Central 27, Thornapple Kellogg 7

Shepherd 34, Clare 28

Howell 28, Hartland 27

Tri County Area 6, Chippewa Hills 6

Hackett Catholic Prep 7, Schoolcraft 0

Fruitport 39, Holland 14

Birch Run 20, Lakeville 14

Walled Lake Western 21, Walled Lake Central 0

Okemos 12, Holt 8

Shelby 52, Hesperia 20

Wayland 34, Hamilton 30

Manchester 80, Leslie 35

North Dickinson 74, Stephenson 56

(#15) Harper Woods 47, Mott 12

Chesaning 70, Mt. Morris 9

Bishop Foley 37, Mt. Clemens 12

Gabriel Richard 62, Cranbrook Kingswood 18

Bridgman 58, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 20

Grand Blanc 49, Lapeer 8

Adrian 15, Tecumseh 14

(#3) Clarkston 64, West Bloomfield 8

Linden 57, Swartz Creek 33

Glen Lake 8, Oscoda 8

Grass Lake 48, Vandercook Lake 7

Sault Area 43, Escanaba 2

Canton 22, Salem 20

Mayville 6, Merritt Academy 0

Napoleon 48, Michigan Center 7

Manton 60, Evart 38

St. Mary Catholic Central 50, Milan 0

Bendle 60, Genesee 0

Grayling 24, Charlevoix 12

Whitmore Lake 54, Clarenceville 6

Buchanan 44, Bremen 13

South Lyon East 20, Farmington 12

Allen Park 43, Hamady 0

Onekama 16, Suttons Bay 0

Holly 30, Flushing 29

Hartford 49, Brandywine 34

Charlotte 28, Ionia 27

(#24) Ithaca 48, Hemlock 0

Hopkins 42, Belding 22

St. Johns 28, Haslett 14

Reeths-Puffer 35, Union 6

Laingsburg 16, Bath 0

Cadillac 20, Western 12

(#4) Oxford 15, Adams 14

Cabrini 48, Our Lady of the Lakes 8

Grand Ledge 28, Waverly 8

Springport 61, Reading 8

Roosevelt 64, Lincoln Park 60

Beaverton 54, Pinconning 8

Ludington 29, Montague 13

Negaunee 14, Westwood 8

Norrix 12, Mattawan 6

Clawson 14, Lincoln 6

Farwell 22, St. Louis 0

Iron Mountain 42, Gwinn 6

(#19) Beal City 58, Lake City 6

Kingsford 35, Hancock 6

Rudyard 32, Brimley 6

Brown City 60, Memphis 20

Center Line 42, Warren Woods-Tower 20

Almont 39, North Branch 13

Fordson 14, Northville 10

McBain 70, Houghton Lake 6

Sterling Heights Stevenson 33, Utica Eisenhower 17

Bedford 38, Dexter 35

Trenton 66, Taylor 36

Pickford 18, St. Patrick 0

Avondale 21, Kettering 19

Pinckney 20, Lincoln 7

Kenowa Hills 44, Cedar Springs 19

Lutheran 20, Lutheran Northwest 14

Frankenmuth 41, Summit Academy 14

L'Anse Creuse 6, Fraser 0

Bark River-Harris 46, L'Anse 18

(#22) DeWitt 48, East Lansing 7

Godwin Heights 41, Calvin Christian 0

Central Lake 75, Forest Area 0

Goodrich 56, Owosso 12

Central 36, Kalamazoo Central 23

Alma 25, Freeland 21

Onsted 42, Hillsdale 27

Lumen Christi Catholic 45, University of Detroit Jesuit 10

Hudson 38, Clinton 30

Algonac 40, New Haven 29

Nouvel Catholic Central 51, Carrollton 8

Morrice 16, Coleman 15

Dearborn 27, Brighton 26

Marquette 20, Alpena 14

Glenn 63, Bridgeport 0

Frankfort 21, Tawas Area 0

West Catholic 42, Spring Lake 31

Montrose 44, Durand 22

Comstock Park 34, Kelloggsville 15

Martin 50, Muskegon Heights 0

Allendale 12, Greenville 8

Lakeland 28, South Lyon 12

(#6) East Kentwood 31, (#12) Rockford 10

Hastings 43, Pennfield 8

Mendon 58, Bellevue 12

Grosse Pointe South 28, Dakota 21

Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Ubly 16

Petoskey 42, Gaylord 21

Powers Catholic 48, Annapolis 6

Stoney Creek 14, Rochester 8

Athens 53, Bloomfield Hills 14

Portland 49, Lansing Catholic 14

Harper Creek 38, Coldwater 19

Mason County Central 14, Ravenna 3

Harbor Springs 18, Lakeview 13

Sacred Heart Academy 43, Quincy 36

Royal Oak 35, Berkley 23

Decatur 34, Galesburg-Augusta 7

Traverse City Central 21, Midland 14

Coopersville 35, Sparta 0

North Muskegon 12, Manistee 8

Climax-Scotts 56, Marcellus 52

Carlson 48, Anderson 14

(#11) Saline 61, Huron 0

Riverview 59, Flat Rock 42

Mt. Pleasant 42, Bay City Western 20

Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 14

Centreville 32, Gobles 0

Ovid-Elsie 71, New Lothrop 71

Hanover-Horton 16, Jonesville 0

Milford 35, North Farmington 8

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35, Valley Lutheran 0

Heritage 49, Carman-Ainsworth 0

Edwardsburg 35, Plainwell 0

Imlay City 20, Armada 7

Kent City 38, White Cloud 8

Marlette 37, Bentley 0

Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Rapid River 16

Roseville 46, Mott 7

Meridian 42, Harrison 14

(#25) Romeo 35, Chippewa Valley 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Carson City-Crystal 0

Parchment 35, Coloma 29

Cassopolis 7, Comstock 3

Marysville 28, Grosse Pointe North 25

Holland Christian 20, Ottawa Hills 12

Waldron 44, Tekonsha 20

(#18) Pewamo-Westphalia 34, Fowler 28

Elk Rapids 26, Boyne City 6

Deckerville 38, Kingston 20

Calumet 34, Houghton 13

Swan Valley 42, Garber 14

Columbia Central 63, Addison 8

Vicksburg 41, Otsego 0

Britton Deerfield 54, Southfield Christian 13

Cousino 10, Utica Ford 6

Muskegon 30, Forest Hills Northern 7

Portage Central 56, Lakeview 7

Whitehall 8, Hart 0

(#13) Hudsonville 33, West Ottawa 32

(#21) Mason 46, Fowlerville 6

Merrill 30, Breckenridge 14

Marion 52, Bear Lake 46

Whittemore-Prescott 28, Hillman 24

Ferndale 6, Pontiac 0

Utica 47, Port Huron Northern 13

Fennville 66, Potterville 6

(#2) St. Mary's Prep 42, (#16) De La Salle Collegiate 6

Johannesburg-Lewiston 52, Mancelona 12

Cass City 7, Caro 0

Millington 49, Reese 0

Grosse Ile 44, Airport 16

Belleville 55, Novi 6

Big Rapids 13, Grant 8

Lake Shore 7, Fitzgerald 7

Ida 43, Dundee 13

Litchfield 65, North Adams-Jerome 14

Lenawee Christian 14, Morenci 0

Unity Christian 51, Forest Hills Central 37

Bronson 43, Maple Valley 20

Detroit Country Day 53, Loyola 0

Paw Paw 39, Sturgis 0

Fenton 63, Kearsley 0

Sand Creek 44, Montpelier 36

Laker 41, Sandusky 22

Crestwood 43, Plymouth 37

Marshall 51, Northwest 22

Croswell-Lexington 23, Yale 21

Pittsford 8, Concord 6

Fremont 14, Oakridge 9

Academy for Business & Tech 40, Arts & Tech 32

Inland Lakes 12, Newberry 6

Rogers City 58, Pellston 0

Montabella 20, St. Charles 14

University Liggett 26, Lincoln-King Academy 22

Clintondale 55, South Lake 0

(#20) Menominee 43, Gladstone 6

(#17) Mona Shores 29, (#7) Byron Center 28

Kellogg 8, Lawton 7

International Academy 26, Flint Southwestern Academy 22

Akron-Fairgrove 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 35

(#23) Davison 46, River Rouge 22

Holton 28, Baldwin 0

Ishpeming 14, Ontonagon 8

Stockbridge 29, Homer 26

St. Ignace 46, Bellaire 0

Woodhaven 49, Edsel Ford 0

Whiteford 50, Edon 29

Olivet 42, Eaton Rapids 0

Saranac 58, Perry 14

Anchor Bay 38, Lakeview 20

Marine City 49, Hazel Park 28

Niles 41, Three Rivers 10

Pioneer 47, Skyline 21

South Haven 63, Watervliet 14

Lowell 71, Everett 18

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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