Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
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Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
University Prep 28, University Prep Science & Math 10
(#8) Cass Tech 65, Western International 0
Detroit Community 14, Bradford Academy 0
Glenn 30, Wayne Memorial 7
(#9) King 42, East English Village Prep 6
Manistique 2, West Iron County 0
Thurston 20, Garden City 14
Lakewood 43, Sexton 20
Romulus 35, Robichaud 8
Redford Union 7, Melvindale 0
Forest Park 14, Norway 0
Eastern 13, Williamston 10
Parkway Christian 48, Oakland Christian 26
Groves 20, Oak Park 18
Mio-Au Sable 22, Alcona 8
Fulton 22, Heston Academy 0
South Christian 49, Wyoming 8
Divine Child 27, St. John's Jesuit 6
Benton Harbor 8, NorthPointe Christian 7
Stevenson 20, Walled Lake Northern 6
Franklin 31, Churchill 17
Central 30, Saginaw United 0
Burr Oak 30, Camden-Frontier 14
Christian 20, Forest Hills Eastern 14
Lamphere 64, Sterling Heights 6
East Grand Rapids 62, Northview 45
Monroe 28, Jackson 8
Kalkaska 28, Vestaburg 24
Seaholm 49, Southfield Arts & Tech 34
(#10) Brother Rice 46, St. Francis de Sales 19
(#5) Caledonia 33, Grandville 28
Madison 60, Eastpointe 12
Berrien Springs 29, Dowagiac 28
Port Huron 29, L'Anse Creuse North 14
Union City 71, East Jackson 0
Grand Haven 34, Jenison 22
Lutheran North 42, Richmond 14
Ecorse 44, Chandler Park Academy 6
Madison 28, Blissfield 14
Bullock Creek 40, Gladwin 7
St. Joseph 64, Portage Northern 28
Vassar 22, Harbor Beach 14
Dow 52, Traverse City West 24
Jefferson 22, Huron 14
Catholic Central 27, Thornapple Kellogg 7
Shepherd 34, Clare 28
Howell 28, Hartland 27
Tri County Area 6, Chippewa Hills 6
Hackett Catholic Prep 7, Schoolcraft 0
Fruitport 39, Holland 14
Birch Run 20, Lakeville 14
Walled Lake Western 21, Walled Lake Central 0
Okemos 12, Holt 8
Shelby 52, Hesperia 20
Wayland 34, Hamilton 30
Manchester 80, Leslie 35
North Dickinson 74, Stephenson 56
(#15) Harper Woods 47, Mott 12
Chesaning 70, Mt. Morris 9
Bishop Foley 37, Mt. Clemens 12
Gabriel Richard 62, Cranbrook Kingswood 18
Bridgman 58, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 20
Grand Blanc 49, Lapeer 8
Adrian 15, Tecumseh 14
(#3) Clarkston 64, West Bloomfield 8
Linden 57, Swartz Creek 33
Glen Lake 8, Oscoda 8
Grass Lake 48, Vandercook Lake 7
Sault Area 43, Escanaba 2
Canton 22, Salem 20
Mayville 6, Merritt Academy 0
Napoleon 48, Michigan Center 7
Manton 60, Evart 38
St. Mary Catholic Central 50, Milan 0
Bendle 60, Genesee 0
Grayling 24, Charlevoix 12
Whitmore Lake 54, Clarenceville 6
Buchanan 44, Bremen 13
South Lyon East 20, Farmington 12
Allen Park 43, Hamady 0
Onekama 16, Suttons Bay 0
Holly 30, Flushing 29
Hartford 49, Brandywine 34
Charlotte 28, Ionia 27
(#24) Ithaca 48, Hemlock 0
Hopkins 42, Belding 22
St. Johns 28, Haslett 14
Reeths-Puffer 35, Union 6
Laingsburg 16, Bath 0
Cadillac 20, Western 12
(#4) Oxford 15, Adams 14
Cabrini 48, Our Lady of the Lakes 8
Grand Ledge 28, Waverly 8
Springport 61, Reading 8
Roosevelt 64, Lincoln Park 60
Beaverton 54, Pinconning 8
Ludington 29, Montague 13
Negaunee 14, Westwood 8
Norrix 12, Mattawan 6
Clawson 14, Lincoln 6
Farwell 22, St. Louis 0
Iron Mountain 42, Gwinn 6
(#19) Beal City 58, Lake City 6
Kingsford 35, Hancock 6
Rudyard 32, Brimley 6
Brown City 60, Memphis 20
Center Line 42, Warren Woods-Tower 20
Almont 39, North Branch 13
Fordson 14, Northville 10
McBain 70, Houghton Lake 6
Sterling Heights Stevenson 33, Utica Eisenhower 17
Bedford 38, Dexter 35
Trenton 66, Taylor 36
Pickford 18, St. Patrick 0
Avondale 21, Kettering 19
Pinckney 20, Lincoln 7
Kenowa Hills 44, Cedar Springs 19
Lutheran 20, Lutheran Northwest 14
Frankenmuth 41, Summit Academy 14
L'Anse Creuse 6, Fraser 0
Bark River-Harris 46, L'Anse 18
(#22) DeWitt 48, East Lansing 7
Godwin Heights 41, Calvin Christian 0
Central Lake 75, Forest Area 0
Goodrich 56, Owosso 12
Central 36, Kalamazoo Central 23
Alma 25, Freeland 21
Onsted 42, Hillsdale 27
Lumen Christi Catholic 45, University of Detroit Jesuit 10
Hudson 38, Clinton 30
Algonac 40, New Haven 29
Nouvel Catholic Central 51, Carrollton 8
Morrice 16, Coleman 15
Dearborn 27, Brighton 26
Marquette 20, Alpena 14
Glenn 63, Bridgeport 0
Frankfort 21, Tawas Area 0
West Catholic 42, Spring Lake 31
Montrose 44, Durand 22
Comstock Park 34, Kelloggsville 15
Martin 50, Muskegon Heights 0
Allendale 12, Greenville 8
Lakeland 28, South Lyon 12
(#6) East Kentwood 31, (#12) Rockford 10
Hastings 43, Pennfield 8
Mendon 58, Bellevue 12
Grosse Pointe South 28, Dakota 21
Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Ubly 16
Petoskey 42, Gaylord 21
Powers Catholic 48, Annapolis 6
Stoney Creek 14, Rochester 8
Athens 53, Bloomfield Hills 14
Portland 49, Lansing Catholic 14
Harper Creek 38, Coldwater 19
Mason County Central 14, Ravenna 3
Harbor Springs 18, Lakeview 13
Sacred Heart Academy 43, Quincy 36
Royal Oak 35, Berkley 23
Decatur 34, Galesburg-Augusta 7
Traverse City Central 21, Midland 14
Coopersville 35, Sparta 0
North Muskegon 12, Manistee 8
Climax-Scotts 56, Marcellus 52
Carlson 48, Anderson 14
(#11) Saline 61, Huron 0
Riverview 59, Flat Rock 42
Mt. Pleasant 42, Bay City Western 20
Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 14
Centreville 32, Gobles 0
Ovid-Elsie 71, New Lothrop 71
Hanover-Horton 16, Jonesville 0
Milford 35, North Farmington 8
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 35, Valley Lutheran 0
Heritage 49, Carman-Ainsworth 0
Edwardsburg 35, Plainwell 0
Imlay City 20, Armada 7
Kent City 38, White Cloud 8
Marlette 37, Bentley 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Rapid River 16
Roseville 46, Mott 7
Meridian 42, Harrison 14
(#25) Romeo 35, Chippewa Valley 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 41, Carson City-Crystal 0
Parchment 35, Coloma 29
Cassopolis 7, Comstock 3
Marysville 28, Grosse Pointe North 25
Holland Christian 20, Ottawa Hills 12
Waldron 44, Tekonsha 20
(#18) Pewamo-Westphalia 34, Fowler 28
Elk Rapids 26, Boyne City 6
Deckerville 38, Kingston 20
Calumet 34, Houghton 13
Swan Valley 42, Garber 14
Columbia Central 63, Addison 8
Vicksburg 41, Otsego 0
Britton Deerfield 54, Southfield Christian 13
Cousino 10, Utica Ford 6
Muskegon 30, Forest Hills Northern 7
Portage Central 56, Lakeview 7
Whitehall 8, Hart 0
(#13) Hudsonville 33, West Ottawa 32
(#21) Mason 46, Fowlerville 6
Merrill 30, Breckenridge 14
Marion 52, Bear Lake 46
Whittemore-Prescott 28, Hillman 24
Ferndale 6, Pontiac 0
Utica 47, Port Huron Northern 13
Fennville 66, Potterville 6
(#2) St. Mary's Prep 42, (#16) De La Salle Collegiate 6
Johannesburg-Lewiston 52, Mancelona 12
Cass City 7, Caro 0
Millington 49, Reese 0
Grosse Ile 44, Airport 16
Belleville 55, Novi 6
Big Rapids 13, Grant 8
Lake Shore 7, Fitzgerald 7
Ida 43, Dundee 13
Litchfield 65, North Adams-Jerome 14
Lenawee Christian 14, Morenci 0
Unity Christian 51, Forest Hills Central 37
Bronson 43, Maple Valley 20
Detroit Country Day 53, Loyola 0
Paw Paw 39, Sturgis 0
Fenton 63, Kearsley 0
Sand Creek 44, Montpelier 36
Laker 41, Sandusky 22
Crestwood 43, Plymouth 37
Marshall 51, Northwest 22
Croswell-Lexington 23, Yale 21
Pittsford 8, Concord 6
Fremont 14, Oakridge 9
Academy for Business & Tech 40, Arts & Tech 32
Inland Lakes 12, Newberry 6
Rogers City 58, Pellston 0
Montabella 20, St. Charles 14
University Liggett 26, Lincoln-King Academy 22
Clintondale 55, South Lake 0
(#20) Menominee 43, Gladstone 6
(#17) Mona Shores 29, (#7) Byron Center 28
Kellogg 8, Lawton 7
International Academy 26, Flint Southwestern Academy 22
Akron-Fairgrove 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 35
(#23) Davison 46, River Rouge 22
Holton 28, Baldwin 0
Ishpeming 14, Ontonagon 8
Stockbridge 29, Homer 26
St. Ignace 46, Bellaire 0
Woodhaven 49, Edsel Ford 0
Whiteford 50, Edon 29
Olivet 42, Eaton Rapids 0
Saranac 58, Perry 14
Anchor Bay 38, Lakeview 20
Marine City 49, Hazel Park 28
Niles 41, Three Rivers 10
Pioneer 47, Skyline 21
South Haven 63, Watervliet 14
Lowell 71, Everett 18
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917