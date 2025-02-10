Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (2/10/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Moorhead (22-1)
Moorhead enjoyed an off week as it gets set to grapple for state tournament seeding positioning this week. Get your popcorn ready: the two best lines in the state will meet at Moorhead Sports Center on Thursday as the Spuds welcome No. 6 Rogers to town before their season finale on Saturday against No. 2 Hill-Murray.
2. Hill-Murray (20-2-1)
The Pioneers used a big first period to outlast a dangerous No. 6 Rogers team on Saturday as they once again start to peak as the regular season comes to a close. Aldrich Arena is the place to be for the next couple of weeks – with No.1 Moorhead coming down to the metro in what could be a precursor to the state championship.
3. Stillwater (19-4)
The Ponies have shot into second gear down the stretch, knocking off No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday as they jockey for the top spot in the Suburban East. They’ll close out their regular season on the road with matchups against East Ridge and No. 24 Holy Family.
4. St. Thomas Academy (19-4)
It was a week to forget for the Cadets, who squeezed past Hastings on Tuesday before things fell apart in the third against No. 19 Maple Grove in a 7-4 loss. They’ll dive back into the deep end this week with the class of 4AA coming to town in No. 12 White Bear Lake and No. 2 Hill Murray.
5. Edina (16-6-1)
The Hornets came back from a 4-1 deficit with a minute thirty to go against No. 11 Wayzata on Saturday – ultimately settling for a 4-4 tie. It probably won't be the result necessary to claim the one seed in 6AA, but it does send a message to the Trojans with Act III potentially going down in a couple of weeks. Two Lake Conference powers in No. 18 Minnetonka and No. 13 Eden Prairie round out the regular season for coach Giles' squad.
6. Rogers (19-3-1)
The Royals made a valiant comeback attempt late in the third against No. 2 Hill-Murray – eventually coming up short in a 4-3 loss. Another defeat earlier in the week to No. 17 Andover raises the question of whether this team can make any sort of noise in the state tournament. Another measuring stick test against a top team this week in No. 1 Moorhead should give us an idea of how this team could fare in early March.
7. Shakopee (17-5-1)
Those who put their stock in Shakopee at the beginning of the year are starting to reap the rewards down the stretch as they continue to coast. The Cooper Simpson Mr. Hockey campaign is also alive and well, with the senior adding two more goals last Saturday against No. 14 Rosemount in a 6-2 win. It should be smooth sailing on paper for the rest of the regular season, with Lakeville North and Eastview rounding things out.
8. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-3-1)
The Raiders failed to clinch the Suburban East Conference title against No. 3 Stillwater on Saturday, falling 4-2 and settling for a season split against the Ponies. A tough but beatable Park of Cottage Grove should give them a good test this week as they prepare for section play.
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-5)
The Red Knights are another team apart of this red mirage that infiltrated the top ten. They took care of business up north with wins over No. 21 Hermantown and No. 23 Grand Rapids. They’ll take a quick break from ranked teams this week when they take on Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen.
10. Holy Angels (20-3-1)
The Stars have blitzed through lesser competitions the last couple of weeks, posting two ten goal performances as they start to get things going headed into section play. One last tilt against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper should give them some added confidence as they settle into the fourth seed in section 6AA.
11. Wayzata (13-7-3)
The Trojans were a minute away from coming out of the week smelling like roses – that was until a late Hornet barrage led to a 4-4 tie. It's likely still enough of a result to earn them the top spot in section 6AA, causing them to duck a potential semifinal matchup against Benilde. A Saturday afternoon tilt at the Pagel Center against No. 18 Minnetonka will round out the Trojans regular season.
12. White Bear Lake (14-5-3)
The Bears suffered a puzzling 4-3 loss to a middling Centennial team, knocking them back a couple of spots this week. A win over Park of Cottage Grove is a bit reassuring, and a big matchup Tuesday against No. 4 St. Thomas Academy should help gauge where this Bears team sits heading into section play.
13. Eden Prairie (14-7-2)
Don't look now, but the Eagles are playing some of the best hockey in the state right now. Last week's win over No. 18 Minnetonka was their fourth shutout in the last seven games as they ride this eight-game win streak into the season's final week. It's a fitting close to the show, with the pesky No. 6 Edina Hornets coming to town in the season finale.
14. Rosemount (20-3)
Rosemount joined the 3AA pile-up last week with a 6-2 loss over No. 7 Shakopee – their second loss to the Sabers this year. Farmington and Eagan will round out the regular season for the Irish.
15. Rock Ridge (17-3-2)
The Wolverines had to endure some questionable officiating in their 4-3 overtime win over Pine City. Nonetheless, the unbeaten streak now rises to 14 with a chance to make it a pretty 15 with a win over Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday in the season closer.
16. Warroad (17-5-1)
The rest of Class A can run, but they can't hide: Hockeytown USA claims the top spot for the first time this season with a win over the previous No. 1 Cloquet on Friday. Matchups against Northern Lakes and No. 21 Bemidji this week should give them some quality reps as they head into the 8A playoffs as the overwhelming favorite.
17. Andover (11-12)
The Huskie hype train continues to grow this week after an upset win over No. 6 Rogers on Saturday. A couple more interesting 5AA matchups in Centennial and No. 19 Maple Grove will round out their regular season.
18. Minnetonka (12-9-2)
A 5-0 loss to the top seed in 2AA paints a gloomy picture for the Skippers with the section playoffs looming. They did bounce back later in the week with a 3-0 win over STMA – so maybe there's a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re thrown right back into the fire this week with the top two teams in the Lake Conference in No. 5 Edina and No. 11 Wayzata on the docket.
19. Maple Grove (11-8-1)
The Crimson put up the result of the week on Saturday with a 7-4 victory over No. 4 St. Thomas Academy. With No. 6 Rogers trending slightly down, the window is there for them to make a postseason run. For now they’ll set their sights on a No. 17 Andover team on a similar trajectory.
20. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (18-6)
Any momentum the Lumberjacks accumulated from wins over Minneapolis and No. 21 Hermantown was quickly zapped after losses to No. 16 Warroad and Roseau last week. They'll still head into section play with the top seed and have an opportunity to take out another section foe in Hibbing on Tuesday.
21. Hermantown (13-8-3)
No team's stock has risen more from losing than Hermantown. The Hawks suffered their third defeat in a row on Friday in a 3-2 loss to No. 9 Benilde St. Margaret’s – their second straight one goal loss to a top ten team. They’ll close their season out on Tuesday with an intriguing tilt against No. 23 Grand Rapids.
22. Bemidji (16-5-1)
Bemidji stays in the top 25 with a 3-3 tie against East Grand Forks and a 4-1 win over Elk River/Zimmerman. A matchup this week against No. 16 Warroad gives them a chance to carry some momentum into an always-chaotic section 8AA.
23. Grand Rapids (15-8-1)
The Thunderhawks picked up a 9-3 win over Duluth Denfeld before losing a 4-2 battle against No. 9 Benilde St. Margaret’s. They have an ace up their sleeve with the goaltending, but need more production out of their top line if they want to do damage in the section playoffs. No. 21 Hermantown on Tuesday gives them a chance to gain some momentum into the playoffs.
24. Holy Family (16-6)
The Fire picked up their first win of substance in weeks after defeating Sartell 3-2 to improve their win streak to nine. A couple of tune-up bouts early in the week culminate in them getting a shot to knock off a big boy in No. 3 Stillwater on Saturday.
25. Lakeville South (13-9)
The Panthers remain the standard in section 1AA after wins over Prior Lake and Eastview last week. Their season will end with No. 19 Maple Grove on Saturday – which is their last big test before a potential first-round state tournament matchup against No. 1 Moorhead.
