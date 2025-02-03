Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (2/3/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Moorhead (22-1)
The Spuds got some pushback from a couple of Class A powers in No. 18 Hermantown and East Grand Forks – ultimately outlasting both to extend their win streak to a state-best 22 games. They’ll get a well deserved week off, with two more giants awaiting them the following week in No. 3 Hill-Murray and No. 4 Rogers.
2. St. Thomas Academy (18-3)
It was a tale of two games for the Cadets at the St. Croix Rec Center, tripping up against No. 7 Stillwater before bouncing back with an 8-0 win over Mahtomedi to close out the week. They’ll head south to Hastings this week before returning home to take on No. 22 Maple Grove on Saturday.
3. Hill-Murray (18-2-1)
The Pioneers split their home-and-home series against No. 6 Edina with alternating 3-2 overtime games. This week's game against Mahtomedi will be their last matchup against a team not ranked in the top five, with No. 4 Rogers, No. 3 St. Thomas Academy and No. 1 Moorhead capping off a brutal end-of-season stretch.
4. Rogers (19-1-1)
The Royals put a stamp on the number one seed in section 5AA with dominant wins over No. 22 Maple Grove and Blaine, extending their win streak to 11. They’ll face off against a No. 19 Andover team on a similar trajectory before Saturday night's tilt against No. 3 Hill-Murray at Aldrich.
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (18-2-1)
The Raiders took care of a couple Suburban East bottomfeeders last week to extend their win streak to ten. There's no place like home: the Raiders will play their final four games within the friendly confines of Highland Arena – a place they're undefeated this season.
6. Edina (13-6)
The Hornets split in their home-and-home series against No. 3 Hill-Murray encapsulates their entire season: they're not the dominant force of years past, but still live as any top team to make a run in March. They’ll get a tune-up bout this week against St. Michael-Albertville before facing No. 15 Wayzata on Saturday with the one seed in section 6AA on the line.
7. Stillwater (17-4)
The Ponies charged out of the barn last week with an upset win over No. 2 St. Thomas Academy. A win over No. 12 White Bear Lake to finish the week gives them the likely two seed in section 4AA – also putting them back in the top ten. A rematch this Saturday against No. 5 Cretin Derham-Hall gives them a chance to make another leap in the rankings.
8. Shakopee (15-5-1)
The Sabers dispatched an upstart Lakeville South team 7-3 on Tuesday in their only action of the week. Since the flip of the calendar, they've averaged nearly six goals per game. A big non-conference tilt against No. 10 Rosemount on Saturday highlights a busy week.
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-5)
Three goals is the scariest lead in hockey when you're facing Benilde, who bounced back from two three-goal deficits in wins against No. 11 Holy Angels and St. Louis Park. They’ll take the weekend voyage up north this week to take on No. 20 Grand Rapids and No. 18 Hermantown.
10. Rosemount (19-2)
The Irish were idle last week as they get ready for their final stretch of the season. This week's game against No. 8 Shakopee has no sectional stakes, but it could break them into the top eight heading into section play.
11. Holy Angels (17-3-1)
Holy Angels saw an early 3-0 against Benilde quickly evaporate as the Red Knights offense exploded in a 7-4 victory over Stars – likely knocking them down to a four seed in section 6AA. They’ll be the most dangerous four seed in the state, and have a chance to build back momentum this week with three games against lesser competition.
12. White Bear Lake (13-4-3)
The Bears scored two goals in the last minute to salvage a tie earlier in the week against No. 17 Minnetonka before tripping up against No. 7 Stillwater to finish the week. The loss likely costs them the two seed, but it's a marginal drop in the bigger picture. A matchup against a fringe top-25 team in Park of Cottage Grove gives them a chance to regain any lost momentum.
13. Rock Ridge (17-3-2)
Section 7AA got a ton of action last week, but not many answers as Rock Ridge and No. 20 Grand Rapids skated to a 4-4 tie on Thursday. If the Wolverines can stay out of the box, they're as live as anyone to win the section. A couple of tune-up games this week against Duluth East and Pine City should get them some more confidence heading into section play.
14. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (18-4)
Cloquet were the big winners last week, knocking off No. 18 Hermantown 3-1 to take the top seed in section 7A alongside the top overall spot in Class A. A potential state tournament semifinal win in overtime against Minneapolis put a bow on an impressive week. The big hitters of Class A continue this week with a matchup in the Gardens against No. 24 Warroad this Thursday.
15. Wayzata (12-7-2)
The Trojans took care of business in their only action of the week against St. Michael Albertville to snap a two-game losing streak. They’ll head north this week to take on Buffalo before Act II against No. 6 Edina with the one seed in section 6AA on the line.
16. Eden Prairie (12-7-2)
The Eagles enjoyed a rare blip in the Lake Conference schedule this week, taking down St. Michaels Albertville and Hopkins to extend their win streak to six. Act II against No. 17 Minnetonka on Thursday will play as an appetizer to a potential section playoff matchup later in February.
17. Minnetonka (11-8-2)
It's been that kind of season for the Skippers, who let a late 4-2 lead against No. 12 White Bear Lake slip away – later settling for a 4-4 tie. Still, everything is in front of them, and a section matchup against No. 16 Eden Prairie this week gives them a chance to improve their seed a spot or two with a win.
18. Hermantown (13-7-3)
The Hawks lost a battle for the top spot in section 7A against Cloquet on home ice last Tuesday. A school like Hermantown likely does not accept moral losses, but a 2-1 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Moorhead proves it can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the state. Things don't get much easier this week with No. 9 Benilde-St Margaret’s slated for Friday.
19. Andover (10-11)
The loss to Duluth East earlier in the season seems like a lifetime ago, as since the turn of the calendar, the Huskies are 9-1 – including two big wins last week against Totino-Grace and No. 20 Grand Rapids. A Thursday matchup against No. 4 Rogers this week is quickly shaping up to be a potential state tournament matchup as they look to keep the train rolling.
20. Grand Rapids (14-7-1)
The Thunderhakws picked up a tally in each column last week, with a tie to No. 13 Rock Ridge and a loss to No. 19 Andover giving us more questions than answers in section 7AA. They’ll take a break from section play this week, getting a crack at a top-ten team in No. 9 Benilde St-Margaret's on Friday.
21. Bemidji (14-5-1)
The Lumberjacks handled lesser competition accordingly last week, taking down St. Cloud and Duluth East. The dial turns slightly up this week, with a couple of pesky teams in Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks slated midweek.
22. Maple Grove (11-8-1)
A Mason Jenson first-period hat trick quickly evaporated any hopes the Crimson had at stealing the top seed in section 5AA against Rogers – falling to Royals 8-3. The loss shows the chasm evident in the section, with Maple Grove likely needing to play three flawless periods of hockey to have any shot at returning to the X. A Saturday matchup with No. 2 St. Thomas Academy highlights a busy three-game week.
23. Holy Family (14-6)
The Fire outlasted Delano 6-4 in their only action of the week. Scoring has not been a problem for them – averaging nearly five goals a game – but they’ll need to tighten things up on the defensive end if they want to make some noise in section 2AA. Matchups against Mound Westonka and Sartell should give them a chance to shore things up on that end.
24. Warroad (15-5-1)
The Warriors took down No. 21 Bemidji to help reenter them into Power 25 this week. They don't have quite the firepower as last year's squad, but they're starting to look like a team that could find themselves playing on Saturday at the X if the chips fall right. They’ll look to lock up the top seed in 8A with a matchup against East Grand Forks slated for Tuesday.
25. Monticello (19-1-1)
Not much to report from the northwest metro as the Moose keep winning games against lesser competition, with this week's victim being Northern Edge. A few interesting matchups loom later in the month, but for now they’ll set their sights on Buffalo and Cambridge-Isanti.
More 2024 Minnesota high school sports coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App