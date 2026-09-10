Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 9, 2026)

Another week of the 2026 Mississippi high school football season is complete, and it's time to take a look at the latest Top 25 rankings.

Tupelo maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by Gulfport at No. 2, while Louisville moves into the Top 5 for the first time this season.

Petal also enters the Top 10 for the first time, while Brandon checks in at No. 11 after its upset win over Madison Central.

Noxubee County, which comes in at No. 19, could make some serious noise this season and potentially work its way into the Top 10 in the coming weeks.

Rounding out the rankings, Poplarville enters the Top 25 for the first time this season, while West Point falls to No. 25 after dropping its first two games.

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1. Tupelo (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) 49-7

Next up: at Houston (TN)

Through its first two wins, Tupelo has rushed for nearly 350 yards and five touchdowns.

2. Gulfport (1-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Open Week

Next up: vs. Laurel

The Admirals will look to maintain the momentum they built in Week 1 after having an open date last week.

3. Warren Central (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Pearl 40-14

Next up: at Germantown

The Vikings rushed for 380 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Pearl.

4. Starkville (2-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated West Point 46-8

Next up: vs. Meridian

The dominant win over their archrival should give the Yellow Jackets a confidence boost heading into their matchup with Meridian.

5. Louisville (2-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Shannon 28-0

Next up: vs. John Curtis Christian (LA)

The Wildcats can make a statement this week when they host the Patriots in one of the biggest home games in school history.

6. Oxford (2-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated South Panola 17-10

Next up: at New Hope

The two turnovers the Chargers forced against South Panola helped turn the tide of the game.

7. Brookhaven (2-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Franklin County 42-6

Next up: at Madison Central

Derwin Fields has been one of the top defensive players for the Panthers this season, tallying six tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

8. Jackson Academy (4-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Picayune 48-17

Next up: Open Week

The district matchup against Hartfield Academy next week will be the MAIS Game of the Week. The winner will be in the driver's seat in the race for the district title.

9. Oak Grove (1-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Germantown 28-25

Next up: vs. Hattiesburg

Roman Causey was the standout last week, rushing for 141 yards and one touchdown.

10. Petal (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 43-21

Next up: vs. Columbia

This matchup with Columbia could fall into the trap-game category with a showdown against Gulfport looming next week.

11. Brandon (1-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 33-23

Next up: at Clinton

The Bulldogs' offense has rushed for 455 yards and four touchdowns through two games.

12. Madison Central (1-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Brandon 33-23

Next up: vs. Brookhaven

The Jaguars' defense will need to regroup after allowing more than 300 rushing yards last week.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Gautier 35-14

Next up: vs. Seminary

The Warriors put together a terrific rushing performance, totaling nearly 300 yards against Gautier.

14. Lake Cormorant (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 14-7 (OT)

Next up: vs. Columbus

The Gators' schedule sets up well for a potential 5-0 start before they take on South Panola in a few weeks.

15. McComb (2-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Jefferson County 42-6

Next up: vs. Provine

Quarterback Tramarion Davis has completed 53% of his passes for 589 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

16. Jackson Prep (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Copiah Academy 47-7

Next up: at Tri-County Academy

Running back Wade Smith has been one of the top performers for the Patriots this season, rushing for 562 yards and seven touchdowns.

17. Kosciusko (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Florence 46-16

Next up: vs. Hernando

The Whippets have put together one of the state's top-scoring offenses, scoring 55 and 46 points in their first two games.

18. Grenada (1-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Ripley 50-8

Next up: at Callaway

The Chargers have two winnable games over the next two weeks and could be 3-0 when they host Oxford.

19. Noxubee County (2-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Kemper County 61-34

Next up: at West Point

The Tigers have rushed for 566 yards and five touchdowns as a team this season.

20. Germantown (1-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Oak Grove 28-25

Next up: vs. Warren Central

The matchup with Warren Central this weekend will provide a good test for Germantown before district play against Starkville begins in October.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Madison-Ridgeland Academy 42-21

Next up: Open Week

The Hawks will get some much-needed rest before taking on Jackson Academy next week.

22. Hattiesburg (1-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Laurel 27-25

Next up: at Oak Grove

A win over their crosstown rival could give the Tigers valuable momentum as they pursue the goals they set before the season.

23. DeSoto Central (1-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to Lake Cormorant 14-7 (OT)

Next up: Open Week

The Jaguars will use the open week to prepare for PURE Academy (Tenn.) next week.

24. Poplarville (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Stone 42-0

Next up: vs. Hancock

The Hornets have one of the state's top running backs in Ty Keys, who has rushed for 208 yards and six touchdowns.

25. West Point (0-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Starkville 46-8

Next up: vs. Noxubee County

The Green Wave find themselves in unusual territory and could be staring at an 0-4 start. Still, West Point has plenty of talent, and if the running game starts clicking, it could remain one of the top teams in Class 5A.

Dropped out: Ocean Springs