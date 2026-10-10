Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Missouri high school season was full of games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full Missouri high school football scoreboard.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Parkway South 41, McCluer 8
(#2) Christian Brothers College 49, Chaminade College Prep 35
Schuyler County 56, Braymer 50
(#16) St. Mary’s South Side 58, Pacific 12
(#14) St. Louis University 42, Vianney 12
Ritenour 16, Parkway North 14
Troy-Buchanan 14, Howell 10
Marquette 58, Hazelwood West 0
Smith-Cotton 16, Capital City 0
Winnetonka 56, Grandview 19
(#13) Blue Springs South 56, Lee’s Summit West 21
(#22) Centralia 62, Clark County 20
Benton 35, Excelsior Springs 0
Marceline 41, South Harrison 8
Louisiana 56, Highland 0
Thayer 22, Ava 13
Herculaneum 46, Bayless/Hancock 18
(#24) Farmington 41, St. Pius X 20
Paris 44, Keytesville 0
Washington 40, North Point 38
Fair Grove 47, Forsyth 0
Branson 49, Bolivar 21
North Andrew 74, King City 34
Normandy 26, Webster Groves 11
Butler 34, Warsaw 27
Logan-Rogersville 36, West Plains 30
North Shelby 72, Knox County 22
Mountain Grove 46, Salem 7
Kennett 53, East Prairie 0
Jefferson 43, Grandview 0
Pattonville 67, Hazelwood Central 0
Hillcrest 34, Marshfield 13
(#18) North Kansas City 49, (#7) Lee’s Summit North 14
Hillsboro 56, DeSoto 13
Adrian 39, Sherwood 7
St. Dominic 24, St. Francis Borgia 0
Sweet Springs 30, Orrick 18
Portageville 44, Scott City 20
Pleasant Hill 29, Harrisonville 13
Neosho 42, Joplin 35
South Nodaway 36, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 28
Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 40, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0
Skyline 30, Ash Grove 12
Marionville 64, Diamond 27
(#17) Savannah 64, Chillicothe 6
(#3) Raymore-Peculiar 49, Staley 24
Sikeston 42, Poplar Bluff 6
Smithville 37, Pittsburg 0
Saxony Lutheran 42, Vienna/Goreville 13
St. Clair 36, Owensville 0
Union 49, St. James 6
(#5) Kearney 63, Raytown South 6
Rolla 49, Mexico 27
Cole Camp 48, Missouri Military Academy 12
Republic 33, Webb City 14
Warrenton 41, Winfield 0
Westminster Christian 49, Lutheran South 0
North Platte 48, Plattsburg 13
Camdenton 28, Hickman 21
Wellington-Napoleon 32, Santa Fe 20
Fort Zumwalt West 62, Howell North 6
Macon 49, Monroe City 48
Sullivan 63, Hermann 14
Carrollton 37, Lexington 14
Park Hill 45, Central 6
East Buchanan 55, Penney 48
Timberland 47, Fort Zumwalt South 39
Appleton City 82, Osceola 14
Oak Park 37, Liberty 7
Kirkwood 35, Fox 21
Summit Christian Academy 34, Van Horn 14
Wright City 48, Van-Far 18
Charleston 42, Malden 0
Monett 64, McDonald County 34
(#23) Nixa 63, Waynesville 7
Lafayette 47, Parkway Central 0
Northwest 69, Jennings 0
(#25) Lamar 38, Mt. Vernon 13
Willow Springs 14, Houston 13
Northwest 58, Slater 20
Belton 35, Chrisman 20
Southern Boone 48, Eldon 0
(#15) Valle Catholic 28, Ste. Genevieve 0
(#10) Liberty North 41, (#9) Lee’s Summit 27
Salisbury 44, Scotland County 18
Stockton/Sheldon 43, Pierce City 14
Dexter 42, Kelly 27
Boonville 49, California 6
Fort Zumwalt North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 13
South Callaway 56, Harrisburg 0
Palmyra 41, South Shelby 0
Russellville 44, Linn 6
Northeast 50, Southeast 14
Rockwood Summit 35, Riverview Gardens 14
Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Eureka 37
North Callaway 63, Mark Twain 12
Carthage 63, Willard 0
Central 14, Fredericktown 6
North County 48, Windsor 14
Miller 65, Sarcoxie 11
Richmond 59, Holden 7
(#21) Blair Oaks 64, Fulton 13
Concordia 21, St. Paul Lutheran 14
St. Charles West 21, Holt 14
Versailles 46, El Dorado Springs 24
Windsor 26, Westran 20
Bowling Green 55, Montgomery County 34
Nevada 42, East Newton 35
Oakville 63, Clayton/Brentwood 0
(#1) Jackson 44, Central 3
Hardin-Central/Norborne 30, Polo 14
(#12) Rockhurst 21, (#4) Blue Springs 14
Hallsville 36, Osage 27
Putnam County 40, Trenton 6
Moberly 21, Kirksville 6
Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 6
Center 28, Oak Grove 10
Grain Valley 85, Truman 6
Festus 21, Hannibal 12
New Madrid County Central 38, Doniphan 6
Liberty 84, Cabool 6
Brookfield 68, Milan 14
Platte County 24, Fort Osage 3
Warrensburg 46, Odessa 20
Clever 35, Strafford 0
Drexel/Miami 60, Jasper 28
Rock Bridge 71, Battle 7
(#19) Helias 49, Jefferson City 14
Springfield Catholic 42, Hollister 0
Reeds Spring 38, Buffalo 13
Ozark 42, Lebanon 14
Duchesne 20, Crystal City 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917