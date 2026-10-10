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Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Parkway West's Braden Biermann threw a school-record 6 touchdowns in a win against Parkway South in Week 2.
Parkway West's Braden Biermann threw a school-record 6 touchdowns in a win against Parkway South in Week 2. | Nate Latsch

The Missouri high school season was full of games on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full Missouri high school football scoreboard.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Parkway South 41, McCluer 8

(#2) Christian Brothers College 49, Chaminade College Prep 35

Schuyler County 56, Braymer 50

(#16) St. Mary’s South Side 58, Pacific 12

(#14) St. Louis University 42, Vianney 12

Ritenour 16, Parkway North 14

Troy-Buchanan 14, Howell 10

Marquette 58, Hazelwood West 0

Smith-Cotton 16, Capital City 0

Winnetonka 56, Grandview 19

(#13) Blue Springs South 56, Lee’s Summit West 21

(#22) Centralia 62, Clark County 20

Benton 35, Excelsior Springs 0

Marceline 41, South Harrison 8

Louisiana 56, Highland 0

Thayer 22, Ava 13

Herculaneum 46, Bayless/Hancock 18

(#24) Farmington 41, St. Pius X 20

Paris 44, Keytesville 0

Washington 40, North Point 38

Fair Grove 47, Forsyth 0

Branson 49, Bolivar 21

North Andrew 74, King City 34

Normandy 26, Webster Groves 11

Butler 34, Warsaw 27

Logan-Rogersville 36, West Plains 30

North Shelby 72, Knox County 22

Mountain Grove 46, Salem 7

Kennett 53, East Prairie 0

Jefferson 43, Grandview 0

Pattonville 67, Hazelwood Central 0

Hillcrest 34, Marshfield 13

(#18) North Kansas City 49, (#7) Lee’s Summit North 14

Hillsboro 56, DeSoto 13

Adrian 39, Sherwood 7

St. Dominic 24, St. Francis Borgia 0

Sweet Springs 30, Orrick 18

Portageville 44, Scott City 20

Pleasant Hill 29, Harrisonville 13

Neosho 42, Joplin 35

South Nodaway 36, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 28

Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 40, Lone Jack/Kingsville 0

Skyline 30, Ash Grove 12

Marionville 64, Diamond 27

(#17) Savannah 64, Chillicothe 6

(#3) Raymore-Peculiar 49, Staley 24

Sikeston 42, Poplar Bluff 6

Smithville 37, Pittsburg 0

Saxony Lutheran 42, Vienna/Goreville 13

St. Clair 36, Owensville 0

Union 49, St. James 6

(#5) Kearney 63, Raytown South 6

Rolla 49, Mexico 27

Cole Camp 48, Missouri Military Academy 12

Republic 33, Webb City 14

Warrenton 41, Winfield 0

Westminster Christian 49, Lutheran South 0

North Platte 48, Plattsburg 13

Camdenton 28, Hickman 21

Wellington-Napoleon 32, Santa Fe 20

Fort Zumwalt West 62, Howell North 6

Macon 49, Monroe City 48

Sullivan 63, Hermann 14

Carrollton 37, Lexington 14

Park Hill 45, Central 6

East Buchanan 55, Penney 48

Timberland 47, Fort Zumwalt South 39

Appleton City 82, Osceola 14

Oak Park 37, Liberty 7

Kirkwood 35, Fox 21

Summit Christian Academy 34, Van Horn 14

Wright City 48, Van-Far 18

Charleston 42, Malden 0

Monett 64, McDonald County 34

(#23) Nixa 63, Waynesville 7

Lafayette 47, Parkway Central 0

Northwest 69, Jennings 0

(#25) Lamar 38, Mt. Vernon 13

Willow Springs 14, Houston 13

Northwest 58, Slater 20

Belton 35, Chrisman 20

Southern Boone 48, Eldon 0

(#15) Valle Catholic 28, Ste. Genevieve 0

(#10) Liberty North 41, (#9) Lee’s Summit 27

Salisbury 44, Scotland County 18

Stockton/Sheldon 43, Pierce City 14

Dexter 42, Kelly 27

Boonville 49, California 6

Fort Zumwalt North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 13

South Callaway 56, Harrisburg 0

Palmyra 41, South Shelby 0

Russellville 44, Linn 6

Northeast 50, Southeast 14

Rockwood Summit 35, Riverview Gardens 14

Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Eureka 37

North Callaway 63, Mark Twain 12

Carthage 63, Willard 0

Central 14, Fredericktown 6

North County 48, Windsor 14

Miller 65, Sarcoxie 11

Richmond 59, Holden 7

(#21) Blair Oaks 64, Fulton 13

Concordia 21, St. Paul Lutheran 14

St. Charles West 21, Holt 14

Versailles 46, El Dorado Springs 24

Windsor 26, Westran 20

Bowling Green 55, Montgomery County 34

Nevada 42, East Newton 35

Oakville 63, Clayton/Brentwood 0

(#1) Jackson 44, Central 3

Hardin-Central/Norborne 30, Polo 14

(#12) Rockhurst 21, (#4) Blue Springs 14

Hallsville 36, Osage 27

Putnam County 40, Trenton 6

Moberly 21, Kirksville 6

Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 6

Center 28, Oak Grove 10

Grain Valley 85, Truman 6

Festus 21, Hannibal 12

New Madrid County Central 38, Doniphan 6

Liberty 84, Cabool 6

Brookfield 68, Milan 14

Platte County 24, Fort Osage 3

Warrensburg 46, Odessa 20

Clever 35, Strafford 0

Drexel/Miami 60, Jasper 28

Rock Bridge 71, Battle 7

(#19) Helias 49, Jefferson City 14

Springfield Catholic 42, Hollister 0

Reeds Spring 38, Buffalo 13

Ozark 42, Lebanon 14

Duchesne 20, Crystal City 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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