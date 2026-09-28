Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

High school football season continues in the state of New Jersey, and there were mor top performers during the week of Sept. 24-26.

Plainfield's Tyree Huff threw for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Livingston's Abel Paul rushed for 353 yards and four scores, and Pope John's Andrew Gesumaria recorded 14 tackles.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: James McLaughlin of Demarest

Read about all 12 candidates of below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Tyree Huff, Plainfield

Huff, a sophomore quarterback, completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns in Plainfield's 37-14 victory over Linden.

Abel Paul, Livingston

Paul stepped up once again with 43 carries for 353 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Livingston's 26-17 win over Morristown.

Andrew Gesumaria, Pope John

Gesumaria, a junior linebacker, registered 14 tackles, seven solo stops, and 1.5 tackles for loss in Pope John's close 9-6 victory over Seton Hall Prep.

Manny Jones, Deptford

Jones, a junior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Deptford's 46-19 win over Holy Cross.

Zach Miceli, Old Tappan

Miceli had another stellar week by going 19-of-24 for 285 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 128 yards and two scores in Old Tappan's 42-35 victory over Wayne Hills.

Ethan Valenza, Hopewell Valley Central

Valenza, a senior running back, had 31 carries for 345 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Hopewell Valley Central's 42-25 win over Allentown.

Charlie Foulke, Glassboro

Foulke, a senior quarterback, went 15-of-25 for 303 passing yards and four touchdowns in Glassboro's dominant 42-0 shutout victory over Holy Spirit.

Jeremy Duran, Bergenfield

Duran, a senior wide receiver, hauled in 10 catches for 186 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 148 yards and three scores on 17 carries in Bergenfield's 47-14 blowout win over Bergen Tech.

Rashawn Mangan, Paramus Catholic

Mangan, a junior linebacker, was dominant on defense with 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, and a pass breakup in Paramus Catholic's 22-18 victory over Hun.

Kenai Austin, Atlantic City

Austin, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Atlantic City's 36-30 win over Winslow Township.

Sherwin Appiah, Sayreville

Appiah, a senior running back, rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in Sayreville's 37-21 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Brad Vierheilig, Ramapo

Vierheilig, the Player of the Week from two weeks ago, registered 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in Ramapo's 17-14 win over Passaic County Tech.