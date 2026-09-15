Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 15, 2026)

Another week, another strong outing for some of the top high school football teams in Ohio.

Bishop Watterson continues to hold the top spot in this week’s rankings, and the top-10 teams from last week remained intact.

Two new teams – Hudson and Trotwood-Madison – have cracked the top 25. However, two other teams – Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy Orange – are out following a couple of losses.

The third week of High School On SI’s 2026 Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings out of the Buckeye State are here:

High School On SI

The Eagles notched a 35-13 win over Glenville last Friday. Watterson will host Harvest Prep on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Eagles edged Archbishop Hoban, 17-14, this past weekend. St. Edward will welcome to town on Friday for a matchup against Massillon Washington.

Previous rank: 2

The Panthers blanked La Salle, 35-0, over the weekend. Elder will host St. Xavier on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Warriors knocked off St. Ignatius, 31-24, last Friday. Following a bye week, WJ will host Archbishop Hoban on Sept. 25.

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers shut out Canisius (N.Y.), 42-0, last Friday. Washington is set to face St. Edward this weekend.

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Eagles secured a 46-0 victory over Hayes. Big Walnut will host Westerville South on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Raptors have won three in a row after dropping their season opener. Anderson will go up against Kings at home on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

The Firebirds beat Hamilton, 42-7, last week. Lakota West will face Princeton on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Vikings recorded a 56-7 win over Sycamore on Friday. Princeton will host Lakota West this weekend.

Previous rank: 9

The Irish topped Francis de Sales, 47-7, last Friday. Central Catholic will host St. John’s Jesuit this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

The Fighting Crusaders defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy, 42-14. Moeller will take on St. Xavier this weekend.

Previous rank: 11

The Big Red escaped with a 21-16 win over Cardinal Mooney last Friday. Steubenville will face Indian Valley this weekend.

Previous rank: 12

The Hornets squeezed out a 23-21 win over Nordonia last Friday. Highland goes up against Medina this weekend.

Previous rank: 15

The Bombers bounced back from a week three loss with a shutout win over Westerville North. St. Xavier will host Archbishop Moeller on Friday.

Previous rank: 18

The Golden Bears fell 28-21 to New Albany over the weekend. On Friday, Upper Arlington will have an away game against Marysville.

Previous rank: 16

The Eagles overwhelmed North Ridgeville with a 62-21 victory. Avon will take on Olmsted Falls this weekend.

Previous rank: 17

The Tigers recorded a 63-0 rout over Swanton on Friday. Next up for Liberty is Bryan on the road.

Previous rank: 20

The Lions cruised to a 34-9 win over Olentangy Orange on Friday. Lincoln will face Hilliard Derby this weekend.

Previous rank: 21

The Wildcats dropped a 31-24 decision to Walsh Jesuit last Friday. St. Ignatius will host John Marshall this weekend.

Previous rank: 19

Following a loss to Bishop Watterson, the Tarblooders will host Pickerington North on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Panthers blanked Dublin Coffman, 35-0, over the weekend. North will go up against Olentangy Orange on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

The Grizzlies recorded a 42-8 win over Solon. Wadsworth will take on North Royalton on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

The Explorers topped North Royalton, 42-7. Hudson will face Nordonia on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Rams won 34-0 over Archbishop Alter last Friday. T-M will take on Taft this weekend.

Previous rank: None

The Stallions fell short in a 20-17 loss to Villa Angela-St. Joseph. St. Francis will host River Rouge on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

Dropped out: Olentangy Orange (2-2), Olentangy Berlin (2-2).