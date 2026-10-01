Vote: Who Was the Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

District play in Oklahoma high school football kicked off for many programs last week.

Among the top performers who helped lead their teams to 1-0 records in the proverbial second season were some standout running backs.

However, there were the usual top passing performances from quarterbacks and there were some impressive defensive standouts as well.

MORE: Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Oklahoma Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 4 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Jett Frankum of Plainview.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Prince Austin, Wagoner

Austin, a junior tailback, rushed for 200 yards on 10 carries and had four TDs as the Bulldogs posted a 46-6 win at Miami.

Chauncey Cravens, Edmond North

Cravens, a senior quarterback, was 22-of-31 passing for 339 yards and two TDs while adding 141 yards and two more scores as the Huskies edged crosstown rival Edmond Memorial, 39-36.

Zealand Danielson, Yukon

Danielson threw for 305 yards and a TD and added 91 yards rushing and another score as the Millers moved to 5-0 after a 37-18 win against Edmond Deer Creek.

Kion Floranda, Midwest City Carl Albert

For the second straight week, Floranda made a game-winning field goal to keep the Titans’ winning streak alive, now resulting in tying an 11-man state record. His 23-yard field goal in the final seconds lifted Carl Albert to a 17-16 win against Guthrie, as the Titans tied Bixby with a state-record 58 consecutive wins.

Brock Heilmann, Coweta

The Tigers’ standout senior tailback had another outstanding game rushing for 188 yards on 22 carries while scoring both TDs in undefeated Coweta’s 14-12 win against Del City.

Kenyan Hill, Sallisaw

A senior tailback/defensive back, Hill rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries, caught four passes for 98 yards and a TD, scored the game-winning two-point conversion with 47 seconds left and also intercepted a pass on the final play in the Black Diamonds’ come-from-behind 36-35 win against Broken Bow.

Darrius Johnson, Tuttle

A senior tailback, Johnson rushed for 153 yards on 14 carries and had three TDs in the Tigers’ 56-0 win against Bridge Creek.

Chris McAlister, Westmoore

Just a sophomore, McAlister recorded seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in the Jaguars’ 26-8 win against Southmoore. It was the first win for Westmoore in two years.

Jason Mojica, Owasso

A junior tailback, Mojica ran for 156 yards on 21 carries and had three TDs in the Rams’ 21-6 win against Stillwater.

Warner Nield, Oklahoma Christian School

A senior quarterback, Nield was 15-of-20 passing for 428 yards and seven TDs as the Saints defeated McLoud, 61-3.

Geno Odom, Ardmore

Odom, a senior receiver/linebacker, caught two passes for 34 yards and a TD, returned a punt 35 yards for another score, had five total tackles and five tackles for loss as the Tigers moved to 4-0 after a 56-6 win against Tecumseh.

Octavian Roberson, Broken Arrow

Roberson rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and had three TDs as the Tigers stayed perfect after a 55-21 win at Norman North.

Jadon Spicer, Pawhuska

A senior quarterback/safety, Spicer threw for 192 yards and a TD, rushed for 92 yards and another score while registering a team-high 17 tackles as the Huskies went to 5-0 after a 30-0 win at Colcord.

Isaac Torres, Pryor

Torres, a junior, rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and scored four times in the Tigers’ 44-12 win against Tulsa Edison.

Logan Waymire, Poteau

Waymire, a senior receiver, caught nine passes for 122 yards and two TDs in the Pirates’ 37-6 win against Mannford.