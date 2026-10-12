Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

The top half of the Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings remain the same for the third week in a row as the cream continues to rise to the top in the Keystone State.

However, we saw some shaking up in the bottom third thanks to victories by No. 4 St. Joseph’s Prep over La Salle College, No. 17 Pennridge over North Penn, and freshly minted No. 23 Scranton Prep over North Pocono.

The Explorers barely hang onto their spot in the Top 25 for another week, slotting in at No. 24, although a loss this week at No. 10 Roman Catholic will surely bring an end to their stay in the rankings.

Scranton Prep replaced North Pocono after their thrilling triple-overtime matchup of LIAA Division 1 leaders. Pennridge’s victory over North Penn knocked the Knights out of the rankings, with Wilson of West Lawn moving in at No. 25.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6

Last week: 1 | Def. North Allegheny 42-0

Junior RB Chrys Black needed just seven carries to tally 105 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings held their longtime rival to 90 total yards in posting a third straight shutout.

Next up: at Canon-McMillan, Oct. 23

Last week: 2 | Def. Central Dauphin East 61-0

The Cougars took advantage of four interceptions, including a 15-yard pick-6 by junior Jaauan Johnson, and had 14 tackles for loss in dominating the Panthers.

Next up: vs. Chambersburg, Oct. 17

Last week: 3 | Def. Central Dauphin 48-0

Rowan Walker ran for two touchdowns, and AJ Fry caught two touchdown passes for the Little Lions.

Next up: at Altoona, Oct. 16

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 24 La Salle College 13-3

In one of the Philadelphia Catholic League’s biggest rivalries, it was the Hawks that came out on top as Ameen Williams scored the game’s only touchdown and Logan Lindsay kicked two field goals.

TOUCHDOWN

Made by SJP by number 20 Ameen Williams in the first quarter time 5:26@PaFootballNews @SJPrep_Football pic.twitter.com/RYu5Tff0Y8 — Bailey Buffone (@BaileyBmedia) October 10, 2026

Next up: vs. Father Judge, Oct. 17

Last week: 5 | Def. Northeast 41-6

Joey McLeish was 15-of-22 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and Kassan Chappelle ran for 110 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Next up: at West Philadelphia, Oct. 17

Last week: 6 | Def. Penn Hills 49-14

Aaron Strader threw for two touchdowns and for another as the Rams cruised to the Northeast Conference win.

Next up: vs. Armstrong, Oct. 16

Last week: 7 | Def. Bethel Park 44-7

The Panthers took advantage of three interceptions, while junior Josh Snyder threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score.

Next up: vs. Trinity, Oct. 17

Last week: 8 | Def. Altoona 47-14

Sebastian Williams was 13-of-17 passing for 339 yards and six touchdowns, and junior LB Creighton Miltsch had four tackles for loss to give him 13 for the season.

Next up: at Carlisle, Oct. 16

Last week: 9 | Def. Bangor 42-12

The Spartans held Bangor to minus-10 rushing yards and picked off Slaters QB Lincoln Rehrig twice in the Colonial League matchup.

Next up: at Notre Dame-Green Pond, Oct. 16

Last week: 10 | Def. Cardinal O’Hara 24-7

Trey Montgomery ran for two touchdowns, including a 12-yarder to cap off a 12-play drive to open the second half and give the Cahillite a 17-0 lead.

Trey Montgomery takes it in from 12 yards out for his second touchdown of the day! Roman Catholic extends their lead to 17-0 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.@PaFootballNews @_RomanFootball @1Tre_Montgomery pic.twitter.com/AJnQKPNuCl — Davin Ridall (@dridallmedia) October 10, 2026

Next up: at No. 24 La Salle College, Oct. 17

Last week: 11 | Idle

A week off for the Friars before kicking off the Inter-Academic Conference schedule.

Next up: vs. Germantown Academy, Oct. 17

Last week: 12 | Def. Academy Park 37-7

The Clippers trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter, but Kanif Doward returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give them the lead right back, and Kenjai Gatling tossed three TD passes to ensure there would be no upset.

Next up: vs. Executive Education Academy, Oct. 17

Last week: 13 | Def. Ridley 20-0

Make it four shutouts in a row for the Cougars, who have allowed only 10 points all season, as they held the Green Raiders to 89 total yards and four first downs.

Next up: vs. Radnor, Oct. 16

Last week: 14 | Def. Williamsport 48-13

Logan Steele threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 129 yards and a third score to lead the Indians.

Shamokin up 14 zip after Logan Steele hit’s Ryan Bickert for the 27 yard touchdown pass with 516 remaining in the first quarter@SteeleLogan4 @BickertRyan pic.twitter.com/YBjgHIciqX — Pennsylvania Football News (@PaFootballNews) October 9, 2026

Next up: vs. Hanover Area, Oct. 16

Last week: 15 | Def. Louis E. Dieruff 63-0

Jackson Geroulo had a touchdown reception and returned an interception for another score as the Trojans cruised to victory.

Next up: at Allentown Central Catholic, Oct. 16

Last week: 16 | Idle

The Churchmen had the week off before the start of Inter-Academic Conference play.

Next up: at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Oct. 17

Last week: 17 | Def. then-No. 25 North Penn 20-8

The Rams took advantage of the Knights being without standout RB Rylei Gray while their star back, Trevor Picciotti, went over 100 yards for the fifth time this season to earn their first rivalry win at North Penn since 2001.

Marquan Walker with the PICK SIX for Pennridge to strike first. North Penn 0, Pennridge 7. 1Q 1:11. @PHS_RAMSFB @PaFootballNews @SOLsports pic.twitter.com/6jhyDgYKyl — Gardner Buchanan (@GardnerBMedia) October 9, 2026

Next up: at Abington, Oct. 16

Last week: 19 | Def. Central Bucks South 45-13

Senior Braylen Cape, who transferred from Central Bucks South during the offseason, ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against his former team.

Next up: vs. Neshaminy, Oct. 16

Last week: 20 | Def. Solanco 34-17

The Raiders won the battle of unbeatens, pulling away in the fourth quarter as Lucas Myers ran for his third touchdown of the night, followed by a 38-yard touchdown run by Gavan Foster.

Next up: vs. Warwick, Oct. 16

Last week: 21 | Def. Fox Chapel 42-7

Ben Grabowski had a big night for the Warriors, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns while also running for another score.

Next up: vs. Gateway, Oct. 16

Last week: 22 | Def. Albert Gallatin 63-6

Aayden Wright ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions rolled in Big Six Conference play.

Next up: at Laurel Highlands, Oct. 16

Last week: 23 | Def. Downington West 30-7

Juelz Chiron-Robinson ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and the Cougars ended a three-game losing streak to their crosstown rival in the Battle of the Brandywine rivalry game.

Next up: at Avon Grove, Oct. 16

Last week: 24 | Def. then-No. 24 North Pocono 37-36 (3OT)

In a matchup of the defending District 2 3A and 4A champions, it was the 3A champion Cavaliers who prevailed as Braedon McPartland’s two-point conversion following Owen Jeffers’ 9-yard touchdown run allowed them to survive a wild finish.

Next up: vs. Wallenpaupack Area, Oct. 16

Last week: 18 | Lost to No. 4 St. Joseph’s Prep 13-3

The Explorers managed only a 33-yard field goal by Jackson Laufer early in the second quarter and will need a win this week to avoid going on the road in the PCL playoffs.

Next up: vs. No. 10 Roman Catholic, Oct. 17

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Hempfield 41-7

Michael Glover ran for one touchdown and caught one of Cole Peterson’s two touchdown passes for the Bulldogs, who won their fifth straight.

Next up: at Penn Manor, Oct. 16

Dropped Out

No. 24 North Pocono

No. 25 North Penn

Under Consideration

Central York

Dallas

Hopewell

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Propel Braddock Hills

Solanco

Southern Columbia

West Chester Bayard Rustin

West York