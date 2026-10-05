Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

This week’s High School On SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Football State Rankings remains the same as a week ago as the 24 teams who were in action all won — most in dominant fashion.

One of the best games of the week took place in our nation’s capital, where Malvern Prep turned things around in the second half of the second quarter to take control in an eventual 27-19 victory over previously unbeaten Gonzaga of Washington, DC.

Gonzaga led 7-0 when Friars senior Cade Cooper picked off a pass near midfield. The visitors marched downfield to score their first touchdown on Julius Riddick’s 16-yard run with 2:11 left before halftime.

On Gonzaga’s ensuing drive, quarterback Nick Ferrante lost the handle on the ball scrambling on third down, with Drew Westerfield recovering at the Eagles 16. Three plays later, Brayden Fallon hit Will Simmons for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left and a 12-7 lead.

When one expected the Eagles to kneel out the half, instead, they tried to hit the home run ball on their final possession, and senior Jack Schuster made them pay, cutting in front of an underthrown ball and racing 26 yards untouched for the Friars’ third touchdown in 131 seconds as they swung the momentum completely in their favor.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5

1. Central Catholic (6-0)

Last week: 1 | Def. Mt. Lebanon 62-0

Chrys Black Jr. ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns while also returning a punt 50 yards for another touchdown for the Vikings.

Next up: vs. North Allegheny, Oct. 9

2. Harrisburg (6-0)

Last week: 2 | Def. Carlisle 70-0

Senior QB Kayden Stephens threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Cougars romped.

Next up: at Central Dauphin East, Oct. 10

3. State College (6-0)

Last week: 3 | Def. Cumberland Valley 41-15

Rowan Walker opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run. After recovering an onside kick, AJ Frey went 49 yards on a reverse, and when the Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Walker scored on a 3-yard run to give the Little Lions a 21-0 lead they’d never relinquish.

Next up: vs. Central Dauphin, Oct. 9

4. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-1)

Last week: 4 | Def. Cardinal O’Hara 28-7

The Hawks converted two first-half turnovers into touchdowns to build a 21-0 halftime lead, and Logan Lindsay returned a fumble for a third-quarter score as St. Joseph’s Prep cruised in its Catholic League opener.

Next up: at No. 18 La Salle College, Oct. 10

5. Imhotep Charter (5-1)

Last week: 5 | Def. George Washington 43-6

Joey McLeish threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers to victory.

Next up: at Northeast, Oct. 10

6. Pine-Richland (5-1)

Last week: 6 | Def. Moon Area 56-7

Senior QB Aaron Strader tossed two touchdown passes and ran 80 yards for another score, while junior Ryan Curren had a 32-yard pick-6 for the Rams.

Next up: vs. Penn Hills, Oct. 9

7. Upper St. Clair (6-0)

Last week: 7 | Def. Peters Township 44-0

The Panthers avenged last year’s loss in this rivalry matchup in dominating fashion, forcing three fumbles and getting two rushing touchdowns each from Luca Coury and John Banbury.

Next up: at Bethel Park, Oct. 9

8. Bishop McDevitt (5-1)

Last week: 8 | Def. Central Dauphin 54-0

The Crusaders recorded their third shutout of the season, holding the Rams to 112 total yards as Zayden Smith and Zyare Howard-Shank each returned interceptions for touchdowns and Ethan Miller had 2.5 tackles for loss.

Next up: vs. Altoona, Oct. 9

9. Southern Lehigh (6-0)

Last week: 9 | Def. Saucon Valley 49-0

Colton Sams was 20-of-21 passing for 253 yards and six touchdowns while also capping the scoring with a 2-yard run just before halftime.

Next up: vs. Bangor, Oct. 9

10. Roman Catholic (3-2)

Last week: 10 | Def. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 14-6

The Cahillite have won three straight after an 0-2 start.

Next up: vs. Cardinal O’Hara, Oct. 9

11. Malvern Prep (3-2)

Last week: 11 | Def. Gonzaga (DC) 27-19

The Friars scored three touchdowns in the final 2:11 of the first half, taking advantage of three turnovers — including a 26-yard pick-6 by Schuster (a Brown commit) on the final play of the half — to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 20-7 lead.

Next up: vs. Germantown Academy, Oct. 17

12. Chester (6-0)

Last week: 12 | Def. Interboro 36-14

Senior QB Kenjai Gatling, a transfer from DeMatha (MD), ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Clippers won their 17th straight Del-Val League game and handed the Bucs their first loss of the season.

Next up: vs. Academy Park, Oct. 10

13. Springfield (5-0)

Last week: 13 | Idle

The Cougars had the week off after Harriton, their scheduled Week 6 opponent, suspended its season just one game into the year.

Next up: at Ridley, Oct. 9

14. Shamokin Area (6-0)

Last week: 14 | Def. Selinsgrove 42-0

The Indians rolled up 337 yards on the ground and 410 overall, with Logan Steele rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Next up: at Williamsport, Oct. 9

15. Parkland (5-1)

Last week: 15 | Def. William Allen 42-14

The Trojans scored all 42 of their points in the opening 24 minutes, with Tycen Norman running for three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Louis E. Dieruff, Oct. 9

16. Episcopal Academy (4-1)

Last week: 16 | Def. Archbishop Carroll 28-14

The Churchmen scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to break open a 7-7 halftime tie.

Next up: at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Oct. 17

17. Pennridge (6-0)

Last week: 17 | Def. Pennsbury 28-6

Junior RB Trevor Picciotti ran for 132 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for the Rams.

Next up: at No. 25 North Penn, Oct. 9

18. La Salle College (3-3)

Last week: 18 | Def. Father Judge 42-0

Josh Simmons returned a fumble for a touchdown on Judge’s first play from scrimmage, setting the tone in the Explorers’ victory.

Next up: vs. No. 4 St. Joseph’s Prep, Oct. 10

19. Central Bucks West (5-1)

Last week: 19 | Def. Abington 44-0

The Bucks posted their first shutout since Week 3 of last season.

Next up: at Central Bucks South, Oct. 9

20. Twin Valley (6-0)

Last week: 20 | Def. Fleetwood 35-0

Maverik Foster ran for four first-half touchdowns, finishing with 173 yards on 10 carries.

Next up: at Solanco, Oct. 9

21. Penn-Trafford (6-0)

Last week: 21 | Def. Penn Hills 42–20

Senior Ben Grabowski tossed four touchdown passes among his seven completions, with two going to classmate Nick Ponko.

Next up: at Fox Chapel, Oct. 9

22. South Fayette (5-1)

Last week: 22 | Def. Chartiers Valley 35-7

Senior QB Braeden Plasko ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the Lions won the Battle of the Bridge rivalry to open Big Six Conference play.

Next up: at Albert Gallatin, Oct. 9

23. Downingtown East (5-0)

Last week: 23 | Def. Bishop Shanahan 35-0

The Cougars opened Ches-Mont National Division play with their 11th consecutive victory over the Eagles and 21st in their last 22 meetings.

Next up: vs. Downington West, Oct. 9

24. North Pocono (6-0)

Last week: 24 | Def. Wilkes-Barre Area 44-7

The Trojans held Wilkes-Barre to 52 total yards and three first downs, and Henry Wolff ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Next up: vs. Scranton Prep, Oct. 9

25. North Penn (4-2)

Last week: 25 | Def. Neshaminy 28-0

The Knights held Neshaminy to 117 total yards, and London Evans ran for one touchdown and threw for another.

Next up: vs. No. 17 Pennridge, Oct. 9

Dropped Out

None

Under Consideration

Downington West

Hopewell

Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Scranton Prep

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Thomas Jefferson

West Chester Bayard Rustin

West York

Williamsport

Wilson (West Lawn)