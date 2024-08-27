Top 10 Texas high school football games in Week 1
At long last, the 2024 Texas high school football season is here.
Opening week of the UIL season kicks off on Thursday and nearly 1,500 games are scheduled to play throughout the weekend. While some, like national power Duncanville, don't play until next week, there are no shortage of compelling non-district matchups.
From cross-regional showdowns to cross-regional battles, here are the 10 best games in Week 1:
WEEK 1 GAMES OF THE WEEK
McKinney at Frisco Emerson
When: Thursday @ 7 p.m.
Where: The Star, Frisco
Watch: NFHS Network
Key Players: McKinney, LB Riley Pettijohn (6-2, 205, Ohio State commit); DL Jordan Covington (6-4, 250); QB Jeremiah Daoud (6-2, 190). Frisco Emerson, DB Maliek Hawkins (6-1, 195, Oklahoma commit); QB D.J. Shelton (6-3, 215); LB Agape Lawrence (5-10, 210).
What’s At Stake: It will be the debut game for new McKinney head coach Nate Leonard, who takes over his alma mater following a stint at New Braunfels Canyon. Leonard takes over a Lions’ team that experienced a good deal of success, finishing 9-3 a season ago and will return at least six starters on both sides of the ball, including standout linebacker Riley Pettijohn, who is committed to play at Ohio State. Frisco Emerson will also bring back six starters on each side from a team that went 12-3 and reached the 5A DII semifinals, though the Mavericks will have to find a replacement for quarterback Michael Hawkins, who could be seeing some reps as a true freshman at Oklahoma.
Highland Park at Rockwall-Heath
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Wilkerson-Memorial Stadium, Rockwall
Watch: NFHS Network
Key Players: Highland Park, LB Jack Morse (6-2, 215); LB Anders Corn (6-2, 215); OL Gage Clark (6-6, 285). Rockwall-Heath, LB Layne Yudizky (6-1, 200); DE Devon Turner (6-4, 220); QB Landen Dutka (5-10, 165).
What’s At Stake: Two teams seeking to go deeper in the postseason this go-round face off on the opening night of Texas high school football. Highland Park is coming off an 11-2 season, and will be dropping down from 6A to 5A, though the Scots lost a vast majority of starters on both sides. They do return a pair of talented linebackers in Jack Morse and Anders Corn. Heath wants to build off of last season’s 9-3 finish, but like the Scots, the Hawks are dealing with massive personnel losses, mainly in the skill areas. A bit of good news, though, comes in the return of linebacker Layne Yudizky, who made 41 tackles last season.
Aledo at Denton Guyer
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: C.H. Collins Stadium, Denton
Watch: NFHS Network
Key Players: Aledo, RB Raycine Guillory (5-10, 180); WR Kaydon Finley (6-2, 195); RB/LB Ben McElree (5-9, 190). Denton Guyer, QB Kevin Sperry (6-1, 200, Oklahoma commit); RB/DB Kaedyn Cobbs (6-1, 190); TE/DE Zane Rowe (6-4, 225, Oklahoma commit).
What’s At Stake: The only program in Texas to own double-digit state championships (with 12), Aledo now starts its quest to win a third straight title, and should the Bearcats do so, they will have won 12 titles over the past 16 seasons. Though Aledo was hit hard by graduation losses on both sides of the ball, the Bearcats still bring back some impressive (not to mention highly recruited) skill players. Denton Guyer is seeking to build off last season’s 7-4 finish, and the Wildcats have to replace nine starters on defense. But a big addition in the offseason was quarterback Kevin Sperry, who led Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert to a state title last season.
Longview at Lufkin
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Key Players: Longview, RB Kelvin Washington (5-9, 170); LB Brendon Reese (6-1, 225); WR Da’Marrion Williams (6-5, 200). Lufkin, DL Zion Williams (6-4, 315, LSU commit); DL Elijah Alexander (6-2, 300); WR Krisean Preston (6-3, 185).
What’s At Stake: These traditional East Texas rivals will be facing off for the 87th time. Currently, Longview has the edge in the series, 45-37-4, including winning the past six ballgames between the two schools. The Lobos - 11-2 a season ago - will be adjusting to life without Taylor Tatum, considered one of the top running back prospects in the country who eventually signed with Oklahoma. But they do bring back another back with experience in Kelvin Washington, who had 13 TDs last season and four more TDs receiving. As for Lufkin, the Panthers are determined to break through after going 5-5 and missing the playoffs a season ago. A good start for them is the return of eight starters on defense, headed up by lineman and LSU commit Zion Williams.
Oglesby vs. Abbott
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Key players: Oglesby, B/LB Brodie Fisher (5-10, 175), RB Kyler Fossett (5-9, 165), Cash Lee (6-1, 190); Abbott, RB/DB Riley Sustala (5-9, 150), TE/LB Joey Pavelka (5-0, 180).
What's at stake: A state 6-man clash is in store to open the season when two 1A preseason favorites clash. Oglesby won four 6A Division II playoff games before losing in the title to Grayson Rigdon-led Benjamin went to the 1A Division II state championship in 2023 and finished the season 13-1. Abbott also posted a one-loss season that ended in the 6A Division I state quarterfinals, where it lost to Gordon, 64-16.
Kilgore at Carthage
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carthage High School, Carthage
Key Players: Kilgore, WR/DB Jayden Sanders (6-2, 185, Michigan commit); DL Wylie Mitchell (6-2, 245); DL Jackson Tucker-Phillips (6-2, 265). Carthage, QB Jett Surratt (6-2, 170); RB K.J. Edwards (5-10, 180); OL Kash Courtney (6-4, 280, Arkansas commit).
What’s At Stake: It will be a battle of the Bulldogs in this season-opening clash between two of the top programs in East Texas. Kilgore’s Bulldogs want to stamp themselves early on as a contender in 4A DI, fresh off the heels of a 12-2 campaign in 2023. They will return several playmakers on both sides of the ball, spearheaded by receiver/defensive back Jayden Sanders, a Michigan commit who caught seven TD passes at receiver and picked off three passes on the other side of the football. Meanwhile, Carthage’s Bulldogs appeared to be on track to repeat as 4A DII champs after going undefeated in the regular season and winning their first three playoff games. But they were upended in the regional finals by Gilmer, which went on to take the title. The return of impact players like quarterback Jett Surratt and tailback K.J. Edwards may ensure a chance for Carthage to make it back to the familiar confines of AT&T Stadium this go-round.
Frisco Lone Star vs. Argyle
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco
Key Players: Frisco Lone Star, RB Davian Groce (6-2, 190, 4-star), WR Bryson Jones (6-3, 180), OL Gary Lassley (6-4, 295, Air Force commit). Argyle, QB Maguire Gasperson (6-0, 190), WR Will Kryzsiak (6-3, 180).
What’s At Stake: Lone Star returns 15 starters, including four-star running back Davian Groce, who is coming off of a sophomore season with 936 rush yard, 860 receiving yards and 22 TDs. It has to replace graduated quarterback Collin Blackstock. Whoever does has senior wideout Bryson Jones (969 yards, 15 TDs in 2023) as a top target. On defense, junior Jordan Deck is one of the nation's top safeties after a breakout sophomore season (69 tackles, five picks). Argyle went 9-3 last season and return a district offensive MVP in quarterback Maguire Gasperson.
South Oak Cliff at Galena Park North Shore
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Key Players: South Oak Cliff, Jayden Shelton (6-1, 220, Arkansas commit); QB Reggie McNeal Jr. (6-0, 175), ATH Carter Kopecky (6-0, 180); DB Tobias Gary (5-11, 180). North Shore, Kaleb Bailey (6-1, 200); D’Andre Hardeman (5-9, 200); Devin Sanchez (6-3, 185, Ohio State commit).
What’s At Stake: Two programs with recent championship pedigree square off in this tantalizing season opener. South Oak Cliff claimed back-to-back 5A DII crowns in 2021 and 2022, but fell just a few points shy of a three-peat, falling to Port Neches-Groves in last season’s title game. The Bears will bring back quite a bit of experience, with linebacker Jayden Shelton leading the charge. Shelton had 119 tackles and seven sacks a season ago. North Shore, on the other hand, also wants redemption after falling in its title game last season, in this case 6A DI to Duncanville, which was also the case in 2022 after North Shore won it all in 2021. The Mustangs, which went 15-1 last season, do bring back the kind of players that are capable of finishing the job this time around, led by standout quarterback Kaleb Bailey, running back D’Andre Hardeman and defensive back Devin Sanchez, an Ohio State commit.
North Crowley vs. Lancaster
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: The Star, Frisco
Watch live: NFHS Network
Key Players: North Crowley, QB Chris Jimmerson (5-10, 175); RB Cornelius Warren (5-11, 175); LB Jonathan Cunningham (6-3, 205). Lancaster, WR Emmanuel Choice (6-5, 200); LB Ke’Brion Winston (6-2, 205); QB Carter Jones (6-4, 190).
What’s At Stake: The Panthers fell one game short of reaching the title game last season as they finished 14-1. With the return of players like Chris Jimmerson, a trip to Arlington might be in the cards this season. Jimmerson returns as the Panthers’ quarterback, and the North Texas commit seeks to build off a 2023 campaign in which he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 TDs while adding more than 1,100 yards and 12 TDs rushing. Lancaster has moved up to 6A, and the Tigers got the hard-luck draw of being in the so-called “District of Doom,” 11-6A, with the likes of DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill. But with a win on Saturday, the Tigers can definitely have a say in how the race in their new district may transpire. They bring back five starters on both sides from a team that went 8-6 and made the 5A DI regional finals.
DeSoto vs. Creekside (Georgia)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Eagle Stadium, DeSoto
Watch live: NFHS Network
Key players: Creekside, ; DeSoto, QB Kelden Ryan (Virginia Tech commit), RB Deondrae Riden (4-star), WR Ethan Feaster (4-star), EDGE Keylan Abrams (6-0, 195, TCU commit).
What's at stake: Two defending state champs will square off in Week 1 as defending 6A Division II champ DeSoto hosts Georgia class 5A champ Creekside. The Eagles return a lot and filled in gaps left by key departures after finishing the season ranked No. 2 in the country after a charmed 16-0 season that included a win over Duncanville, a district title and a repeat state title blowout of Summer Creek. Transfer QB and Virginia Tech commit Kelden Ryan will have two four-stars in his backfield in Riden and star sophomore Myson Johnson-Cook. Creekside (0-1) opens with four straight road games and is coming off of a loss to Westside (South Carolina) 30-27 on Saturday.
Little Rock (Arkansas) Parkview at Melissa
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Kenny Deel Stadium, Melissa
Key Players: Little Rock Parkview, DB Omarion Robinson (6-0, 171, Oklahoma commit); ATH Quentin Murphy (6-1, 205, Arkansas commit); RB Monterrio Elston (5-8, 180, Kansas State commit). Melissa, QB Noah Schuback; OL Owen Hollenbeck (6-4, 330, Oklahoma commit); LB Grayson Dunnahoe (6-0, 220).
What’s At Stake: Parkview has been one of the top teams in Arkansas this decade, and is coming off claiming a Class 5A championship last season. The Patriots are favored to repeat as 5A champions again as they boast a slew of players that have already committed to Division I schools. Melissa is seeking to go to higher places in 2024 following last season’s 10-2 finish, but the Cardinals will be dealing with a treacherous schedule. In addition to Parkview, they will be playing in a loaded District 4-5A DII that features fellow contenders Lucas Lovejoy and Frisco Emerson, not to mention Anna, now up to 5A after winning last season’s 4A DI state championship. The Cardinals will have a new quarterback in Noah Schuback, who previously played at national power Hoover (Ala.).
