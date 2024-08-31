DeSoto takes early lead on Creekside: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/31/2024)
National power DeSoto opens the 2024 Texas high school football season with an accomplished out-of-state foe: Defending Georgia 5A state runner-up Creekside.
The two will face off at 5 p.m. Central time. The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Texas through Week 1, from Guyer's thrilling win over Aledo, Atascocita's blowout of Lamar, Westlake's win over Prosper and more.
Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
1Q (LIVE): DESOTO 7, CREEKSIDE 0
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
-- TOUCHDOWN, DeSoto: After stopping Creekside's opening drive on fourth down, Ryan shows off arm strength - plenty of it - on a 43-yard strike down the right sideline to Singleton (DeSoto, 7-0; 9:03).
-- Creekside opts for onside kick right out of the gate - and gets it!
About DeSoto
Key players — QB Kelden Ryan (Virginia Tech commit), RB Deondrae Riden (4-star Texas A&M commit), WR Ethan Feaster (4-star), EDGE Keylan Abrams (6-0, 195, TCU commit).
The Eagles return a lot and filled in gaps left by key departures after finishing the season ranked No. 2 in the country after a charmed 16-0 season that included a win over Duncanville, a district title and a repeat state title blowout of Summer Creek.
How will transfer Kelden Ryan look stepping into the shoes of all-North Texas QB D.J. Bailey? He has two of Bailey's favorite targets last season at his disposal in four-star receivers — some of the state's best — in sophomore Ethan Feaster and senior Daylon Singleton to help.
Will 2027 phenom Myson Johnson-Cook, who had a tremendous freshman season on both sides of the ball in Illinois, will make his debut for the nation's No. 4 ranked team. Will the 6-foot-3, 220-pound running back-linebacker factor in right away on both sides of the ball?
About Creekside (Ga.)
The defending GSHA Class 5A runner-up is a glutton for road tests to open the season. It started the 2024 gauntlet in South Carolina last week with a 30-27 loss to Westside.
Quarterback Cayden Benson is off to a blistering start to his junior season. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 326 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, a fumble, then rushed for 126 more yards and two TDs on the ground.
Senior wideout Dylan Vickerson is a 3-star prospect who caught seven passes for 98 yards against Westside and junior wideout Damien Henderson had a big debut (93 yards, three receptions), notably turning in a 76-yard reception in Week 1.
—
More Week 1 Texas high school football
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Todd Milles | todd@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx