Andrew Marsh, 4-star Michigan commit, houses kickoff in Texas high school football opener
Andrew Marsh broke a defense in his senior season debut on Thursday, the first day of the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The four-star Michigan commit returned a kickoff for touchdown in Katy Jordan's 66-20 win over Cypress Creek.
Marsh, the nation's No .10 receiver and No. 66 overall prospect in 2025 (247 Sports), is one of the top wide receivers the state.
Marsh checked in a No. 22 in SBLive's Top 100 most impactful Texas high school football players entering the season.
He committed to Michigan on Aug. 20 over Texas, USC, Washington and Colorado, telling SBLive he wants to get a good education and develop into a pro receiver.
“The history says it all, really," he told SBLive. I’m glad to be a part of something, something bigger than myself and be a part of a team, community and school like that. I hope I can create my own piece of history.”
As a junior, he caught for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, upping his production from 845 yards and 11 TDs as a sophomore.
Jordan plays at Fort Bend Travis next on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Central time.
—
Texas high school football Week 1
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Finally, we examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx