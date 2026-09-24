Wakeland at Guyer: Live Score Updates for Texas High School Football

DENTON, Texas — The Guyer Wildcats are set to return to action Thursday night when they host the Wakeland Wolverines in a Texas UIL Class 6A Region I District 5 clash at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

Guyer was idle last week after suffering its first loss of the season in a 44-30 setback to the Waxahachie Indians on this very same field two weeks ago. It was the Wildcats' first loss of the season after opening with wins against Rockwall-Heath (45-20) and Melissa (27-9).

Wakeland, meanwhile, enters the contest with an identical 2-1 record, having recovered from a season-opening loss to Richland (42-7) with back-to-back wins over Northwest (27-21) and Rowlett (39-36).

The Wolverines were also off last week, so both teams will enter the game well-rested with a chance to grab an early share of the lead in the standings in the opening week of district play.

Preview

Who: Wakeland [Frisco, Texas] at Guyer [Denton, Texas]

When: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT local

Where: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Denton, Texas

Live Stream: Watch Live on the NFHS Network

Guyer enters the game ranked in a tie for No. 23 in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25, and it is ranked as high as the top 10 in the Lone Star State by other selectors. Any way you slice it, the Wildcats are a consensus top-25 team, and they have more to lose in this game, with the potential to enter the fringe of the national top 25 by season's end if they keep winning.

Wakeland, on the other hand, is considered to be maybe a top-300 squad in Texas, but that narrative could change for the Wolverines with an upset Thursday night.

Guyer has four ranked senior prospects heading into the game. Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Oregon) headlines the class, but he's got a trio of three-star supporters, including linemates Darrien Neal (TCU) and Khyren Haywood (Texas Tech), along with safety Paxton Williams (uncommitted).

Junior quarterback Carter Morgan is also a three-star prospect, along with defensive lineman Logan Lokey, both of whom are uncommitted. Suffice it to say, with four ranked recruits on the defensive line, Guyer could wreak havoc up front against Wakeland.

The Wolverines don't have any current juniors or seniors ranked among the state's prospects, but they have had solid play at the most important position. Quarterback Ausdyn Kahouch has provided a steady hand with 344 yards on 25-of-43 passing while showing off solid wheels with 155 yards rushing on just 20 carries.

The senior has been responsible for four touchdowns while directing a Wolverines offense that has run the ball almost three times more than it has attempted to pass so far in 2026. That could be a problem against Guyer's big, talented defensive line, and the game could hinge on whether the Wolverines can successfully pivot to a more pass-oriented offense on the fly.

Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

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