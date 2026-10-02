2026-27 Preseason National Boys Wrestling Rankings Version 5

The preseason is no longer about projecting what wrestlers might do. Now, we’re getting results.

Between FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1, the Grappler Fall Classic, Tyrant Columbus Day Duals and other events, the past week gave us another sizable batch of matches to work with — and plenty of reasons to move wrestlers around in Version 5 of the High School On SI National Boys Wrestling Rankings.

Who’s No. 1 delivered some immediate changes at the top. Sammy Sanchez knocked off Landon Sidun at 126 pounds, while Salah Tsarni avenged last year’s Super 32 loss to Mario Carini and takes over the No. 1 spot at 190. Other top-ranked wrestlers, including Grey Burnett, Gavin Mangano, Mac Crosson, Jayden O’Farrill and Melvin Miller, strengthened their positions with victories in Stillwater.

This weekend also gave us more information about where wrestlers actually plan to compete.

We cross-checked weights from the latest events against Super 32 entries and Elite 8 appearances. If there was no evidence to keep a wrestler at a lower weight, we moved him to the weight class where he competed this past weekend.

That will continue to be part of our approach.

We put out more updates than most rankings services and are willing to be aggressive about moving wrestlers when the results call for it. We want these rankings to be as accurate as possible, and that starts with having wrestlers in the correct weight classes.

If you have information about a wrestler’s weight, recent results we may have missed or another correction, email Billy Buckheit at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers

Here are the wrestlers holding the No. 1 position in each of the 14 weight classes in Version 5:

106: Luke Loren, St. John Bosco (California), So.

113: Analu Woode, Nanakuli (Hawaii), Jr.

120: Ariah Mills, Buford (Georgia), So.

126: Sammy Sanchez, Esperanza (California), Jr.

132: Grey Burnett, Perrysburg (Ohio), Sr.

138: Gavin Mangano, Shoreham-Wading River (New York), Sr.

144: Jesse Grajeda, St. John Bosco (California), Sr.

150: Jason Dube, Spire Academy (Ohio), Jr.

157: Mac Crosson, Indianola (Iowa), Sr.

165: Melvin Miller, Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania), Jr.

175: Jayden O’Farrill, State College (Pennsylvania), Jr.

190: Salah Tsarni, Blair Academy (New Jersey), Sr.

215: Michael Boyle, Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Sr.

285: Lukas Zalota, Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania), Sr.

By the Numbers

Version 5 of the High School On SI national boys wrestling rankings includes 420 ranked wrestlers across 14 weight classes. Pennsylvania continues to dominate the overall numbers, but California has a slight edge when it comes to wrestlers sitting at No. 1.

States With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Pennsylvania — 78 California — 40 New Jersey — 32 Ohio — 29 Iowa — 24 Indiana — 23 Florida — 20 Illinois — 20 Oklahoma — 17 Minnesota — 13 Missouri — 13

Pennsylvania accounts for 18.6% of all ranked wrestlers, nearly twice as many as California.

States With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

Pennsylvania — 19

California — 11

New Jersey — 7

Ohio — 5

Indiana — 4

Illinois — 3

Iowa — 3

Minnesota — 3

Missouri — 2

New York — 2

Oklahoma — 2

Arizona — 1

Florida — 1

Georgia — 1

Hawaii — 1

Montana — 1

Nevada — 1

Utah — 1

Washington — 1

Wisconsin — 1

Pennsylvania’s depth becomes even more pronounced near the top, with 19 wrestlers ranked among the top five nationally at their weights.

States With No. 1-Ranked Wrestlers

California — 3

Ohio — 3

Pennsylvania — 3

Georgia — 1

Hawaii — 1

Iowa — 1

New Jersey — 1

New York — 1

California, Ohio and Pennsylvania share the lead with three No. 1 wrestlers apiece.

Schools With the Most Ranked Wrestlers

Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 9

Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) — 9

Lake Highland Prep (Florida) — 8

Valiant Prep (Arizona) — 8

Buchanan (California) — 7

Delbarton (New Jersey) — 7

St. John Bosco (California) — 6

Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania) — 5

Clovis (California) — 5

Dublin Coffman (Ohio) — 5

Faith Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) — 5

Poway (California) — 5

Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — 5

Center Grove (Indiana) — 4

Creighton Prep (Nebraska) — 4

Esperanza (California) — 4

Mustang (Oklahoma) — 4

Blair Academy and Malvern Prep lead the nation with nine ranked wrestlers apiece, while Lake Highland Prep and Valiant Prep each have eight.

Schools With the Most Top 5 Wrestlers

St. John Bosco (California) — 4

Blair Academy (New Jersey) — 3

Faith Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) — 3

Bishop McCort (Pennsylvania) — 2

Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) — 2

Northampton (Pennsylvania) — 2

Poway (California) — 2

State College (Pennsylvania) — 2

St. John Bosco has the strongest concentration at the very top with four Top 5 wrestlers, including two No. 1s: Luke Loren at 106 and Jesse Grajeda at 144.

Schools With Multiple No. 1 Wrestlers

Only one school has more than one wrestler sitting atop a weight class:

St. John Bosco (California) — 2: Luke Loren (106) and Jesse Grajeda (144)

The remaining 12 No. 1 wrestlers come from 12 different schools.

High School On SI

2026-27 High School On SI Boys Preseason National High School Rankings: Version 5

PREVIOUS: V1 | V2 | V3 | V4 |

106-Pounds

1-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

2-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) JR

3-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

4-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR

5-Cameron Bartlow (Placer, CA) FR

6-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) FR

7-Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR

8-Johnathan Thompson (Greene County, IA) FR

9-Cyrus Millage (Earlham, IA) FR

10-Marcarlo Mannello (Briarcliff/Byram Hills, NY) FR

11-Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) JR

12-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

13-Pete Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) FR

14-Sebastian Gutierrez (Buchanan, CA) FR

15-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SO

16-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) SO

17-Wyatt Womack (Heritage-Catoosa, GA) JR

18-Chase Gilbert (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

19-Ryder Ream (York Suburban, PA) FR

20-Stephen Bagocius (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO

21-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

22-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) SO

23-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) JR

24-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) SO

25-Dakota Harmer (Lake Odessa Lakewood, MI) JR

26-Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

27-Harper Hamacher (Becker, MN) FR

28-Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) SO

29-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) SO

30-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) SO

HM:

Walker Hoffman (Downingtown, PA) FR

Jack Thrush (Sunnyside, AZ) SO

Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) SO

Logan Tuck (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

Grady Moos (Elyria Catholic, OH) SO

John Ross (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

Shay Lundvall (IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) JR

2-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

3-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) FR

4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) SO

5-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) SO

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) JR

7-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) JR

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SR

9-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) JR

10-Turner Ross (Mustang, OK) SR

11-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) JR

12-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SR

13-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) JR

14-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) NJ

15-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) SR

16-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) JR

17-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SR

18-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

19-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

20-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) JR

21-Devin Hord (NC) FR

22-Patrick Bulger (Derry Area, PA) SO

23-Jha’Kai Roller (Cleveland, TN) FR

24-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th

25-Jarron Beltran (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR

26-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) JR

27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SR

28-Max Berman (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

29-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

30-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) JR

HM:

Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR

Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) SO

Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) FR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

Keilan Yang (Eau Claire, WI) FR

Treyden Diduch (Freeport, IL) JR

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) SO

Santino Pascarella (Half Hollow Hils, NY) JR

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) JR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SO

Kolten Mueller (Milton, WI) SO

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) SO

Garrett Bjerga (Staple Motley, MN) SO

Chase Lawrence (Stillwater, MN) FR

Gavin Hoeft (Wayzata, MN) SO

120-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) SO

2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) JR

3-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) JR

6-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SR

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) JR

8-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

9-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SR

10-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SR

11-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

12-Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) JR

14-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

15-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SR

16-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

17-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) JR

18-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

19-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SR

20-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

21-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR

22-Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR

23-Brand’n Edstrom (Madison, ID) SR

24-Roman Tuttle (Gypsum-Southeast, KS) JR

25-Daniel Brown (Center Grove, IN) JR

26-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

27-Jack Stonebraker (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

28-Cohen Reer (Edison, OH) SO

29-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SR

30-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

HM:

Spencer McCammon (Mater Dei, IN) SO

Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) SO

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR

Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SR

Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) SR

Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) SR

Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) JR

Xavier Seabury (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Lucas Copper (Central Catholic, MA) SO

Riley Alcantar (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

126-Pounds

1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) JR

2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SR

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SR

4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SR

5-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SR

6-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) SO

7-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

8-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

9-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) JR

10-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) JR

11-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) JR

12-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) SO

13-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SR

14-Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) JR

16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SR

17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) SR

18-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) JR

19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

22-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SR

23-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SR

24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SR

25-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

26-Allen Woo (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

27-Preston Waughtel (Carlyle, IL) SR

28-Jeremy Carver (Cathedral, IN) SO

29-JR Ortega (Grandview, CO) SR

30-Julian Zargo (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

HM:

Arturo Reyes (Mahanoy, PA) SO

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Kash Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) JR

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) JR

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SR

Cash Wiley (Carl Albert, OK) SR

Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SR

Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) JR

Caleb Kirk (Catholic – B.R., LA) JR

Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) JR

132-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

3-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SR

4-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

5-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

6-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

7-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

8-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) JR

9-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) JR

10-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SR

11-Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) SR

12-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

13-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

14-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

15-Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) JR

16-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

17-Shai Sabag (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

18-Conner Whitely (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

19-Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) SR

20-Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) SR

21-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) JR

22-Jacob Saunders (Timberland, ID) FR

23-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) SR

24-Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

25-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR

26-Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

27-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) JR

28-Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

29-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

30-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

HM:

Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SR

Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

Colton Schmiesing (Oyster Bay, NY) JR

Anthony Bergeron (Granville, OH) JR

Maximus Quiroz (Chesterton, IN) SR

Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) JR

138-Pounds

1-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SR

2-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SR

5-Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR

6-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

7-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SR

8-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) JR

9-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SR

10-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

11-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) JR

12-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SR

13-Landyn Shaffer (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

14-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SR

15-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SR

16-Chris Grossman (Hardin, MT) SR

17-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SR

18-Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

19-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) JR

20-Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) JR

21-Blake Nevils (Meridian, ID) JR

22-Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) JR

23-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) SR

24-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

25-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) SR

26-Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) SR

27-Caleb Kosko (Nazareth, PA) SO

28-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) JR

29-Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SR

30-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SR

HM:

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) SR

Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SR

Brady Slicker (Hickory, PA) SR

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) SR

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR

Maddox Laymon (Sheridan, OH) JR

Reid Yakes (Jesuit, FL) SR

James Sievers (Social Circle, GA) SR

Braden Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR

Mason Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SO

144-Pounds

1-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

3-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

5-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) JR

6-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) JR

8-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

10-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SR

11-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) JR

12-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) SR

13-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) SR

14-Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

15-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

16-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SR

17-Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

18-Tyler Stephens (Mt. Saint Joseph, MD) SR

19-Gavin Green (Delone Catholic, PA) SR

20-Elijah Castanon (Miami Christian School, FL) FR

21-Stetson Gabel (CO) FR

22-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

23-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

24-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) JR

25-Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) JR

26-Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

27-Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) SR

28-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SR

29-Vinny Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SO

30-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) SR

HM:

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) SR

Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA) SR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) SR

Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) SR

Isaac Conner (Mountainside, OR) JR

Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SR

Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Nick Meza (Cesar Chavez, AZ) SR

Landan Riddell (Immaculata, NJ) JR

Robert Douangmala (Mt. St. Charles Academy, RI) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) JR

2-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SR

3-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SR

4-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR

5-Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SR

6-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

7-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) SO

8-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SR

9-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

10-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) SR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) JR

12-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SR

13-Lincoln Hinchman (IN) FR

14-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) SR

15-Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

16-Carlo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR

17-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SR

18-Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep, PA) JR

19-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

20-Garrison Sartain (Mustang, OK) SR

21-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) SR

22-Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) SR

23-Matthew Santoro (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

24-Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) JR

25-Illia Kyryianenko (South Broward, FL) JR

26-Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

27-Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

28-Ryan Munn (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

29-Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) JR

30-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) JR

HM:

Ben James (Sandusky St. Mary’s, OH) SR

Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) SR

Jackson Paulsen (Blue Springs, MO) SR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) SR

Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) SR

Hunter Gordon (Rockwall, TX) JR

Jake Mescher (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR

Mason Bauer (Ashland, OH) SR

Andre Cerrato (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR

Jack Malinconico (Poway, CA) SR

Kaden Martineau (Juab, UT) JR

157-Pounds

1-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SR

2-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

3-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

4-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SR

5-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SR

6-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR

7-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SR

8-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. Saint. Joseph, MD) JR

9-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

10-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) SR

11-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

12-Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

13-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

14-Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

15-Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) SR

16-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SR

17-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

18-Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) JR

19-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) JR

20-Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) SR

21-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Vally, PA) SR

22-James Whitbred (State College, PA) SR

23-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) SR

24-Maverick Beckwith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

25-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

26-Jaimon Mogard (Ames, IA) SO

27-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SR

28-Aiden Hardy-Fernandez (IN) SR

29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) JR

30-Kaleb Griffith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

HM:

Gregory Torosian (Birmingham, CA) SR

Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

Parker Casey (Johnston, IA) SR

Colby Houle (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SR

Tommy Rowlands (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

Donald Jackson (Wichita-East, KS) SR

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR

Dimetry Molina (Esperanza, CA) JR

Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) JR

Carmine Cruz (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) JR

Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH) SO

Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) SR

Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer, MN) SR

165-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

4-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

7-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

8-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SR

9-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

10-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

11-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

12-Reid Clausi (West Essex Regional, NJ) JR

13-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

14-Reed Wilson (Nixa, MO) JR

15-Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

16-Caden Staab (Northfield, MN) JR

17-Bailey Holman (Poway, CA) JR

18-Jesus Guzman (Lakeside, CA) JR

19-Emory Gunby (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

20-Devon Weber (Greece Schools, NY) JR

21-Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

22-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

23-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) SR

24-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

25-Emerson Tjaden (De Soto, KS) SR

26-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR

27-Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) JR

28-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) SR

29-Preston Scott (Choctaw, OK) SR

30-Olin Neuville (De Pere, WI) SR

HM:

Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SR

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

Ben Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR

Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

Max Firestine (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Easton Kammerud (Mount Horeb, WI) SO

175-Pounds

1-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) JR

2-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SR

3-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) JR

5-Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR

6-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR

7-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) SR

8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SR

9-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SR

12-Zane Engels (Northfield, MN) SR

13-Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) JR

14-Thomas Schechterly (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

15-Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

16-Gary High (Cleveland, TN) JR

17-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

18-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) SR

20-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

21-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) JR

22-Kyler Crooks (Graham, OH) JR

23-Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) SR

24-Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) JR

25-Wyatt Boice (Minisink Valley, NY) SR

26-William Fullhart (Decorah, IA) SR

27-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

28-Brock Armstrong (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR

29-Shepard Stephens (Davis, UT) SR

30-Alek Palko (Jefferson-Morgan, PA) JR

HM:

Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH) SR

Leif Larwin (Bend, OR) SR

Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Julius Pacheco (Davison, MI) SR

Preston Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR

Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SR

Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) JR

Destan Skelly (Grand Rapids, MN) JR

Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) SO

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) SO

Klint Miller (ELCO, PA) SR

Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

Nolan Savage (Line Mountain, PA) JR

Mason Carnrite (Poway, CA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

190-Pounds

1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SR

3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SR

5-Joseph Heim (Shakopee, MN) JR

6-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SR

7-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) JR

8-Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) SR

9-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

10-Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) SR

11-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) JR

12-Carter Lester (Lima Central Catholic, OH) JR

13-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR

14-Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

15-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

16-Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) JR

17-Beau Waldron (Hickman, MO) SR

18-Marco Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour, IL) JR

19-JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

20-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) SR

21-Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) JR

22-Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) SR

23-Hayden Harvey (Montoursville, PA) SR

24-Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) SR

25-Reed Falk (Middletown, WI) SR

26-Jacob Hutchins (River Falls, WI) SR

27-Braden Strain (Berryhill, OK) SR

28-Levi Foote (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

29-Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) SR

30-Owen Schacht (Mishicot, WI) SR

HM:

AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) SR

Duke Martin (Honesdale, PA) SR

Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

David Clayton (Quakertown, PA) SR

Bryce Collins (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

Duane Leslie (Mead, WA) SO

Mason McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SO

Dresden Beard (Andover, KS) JR

Vicente Garcia (West Las Vegas, NM) JR

Blaise Turner (American falls, ID) SR

Carson Herbst (Madison Central, KY) SR

Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SR

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SR

3-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SR

4-Daniel “Mick” Moylan (Poway, CA) SR

5-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SR

6-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) JR

7-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) JR

8-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

9-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR

10-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) JR

11-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SR

12-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

13-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) SR

14-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) SR

15-Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) SR

16-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SR

17-Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) JR

18-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SR

19-Mason Chamberlian (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

20-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SR

21-Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SR

22-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) SR

23-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

24-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR

25-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) SR

26-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) SR

27-Seth Hernandez (Bixby, OK) SR

28-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) JR

29-Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson, FL) JR

30-Gavin Muller (Osage, IA) SR

285-Pounds

1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

2-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

3-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) SR

4-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) JR

5-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

6-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) JR

7-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) SR

8-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) SO

9-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) SR

10-Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) SR

11-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) SR

12-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) SR

13-Lucas Feuerbach (Solon, IA) SR

14-Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

15-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) JR

16-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) SR

17-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) JR

18-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA) JR

19-Preston Krueger (New London, WI) SR

20-Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) SR

21-Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) SR

22-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) SR

23-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) SR

24-Konway Williamson (Salina, OK) SR

25-Clete Gilbert (Marlow, OK) SR

26-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR

27-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SR

28-Drake Buthe (Glenwood, IA) SR

29-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) SR

30-Keenan Mowery (South Putnam, IN) SR

HM:

Hank Redman (Columbus East, IN) SR

Jase Fuller (Lapeer, MI) SR

Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) SR

Cary Cox (Pleasant Valley, IA) SR

JT Kelso (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA) SR

Alex Johnson (Catawba Ridge, SC) SR

Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR