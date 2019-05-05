Maximum Security's disqualification at Saturday's Kentucky Derby was both a shocking and costly affair.

Bettors who put down money on Maximum Security winning, placing or showing at the Derby lost $9 million, according to ESPN.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified after Country House's jockey, Flavien Prat, filed an objection. Stewards ruled that Maximum Security ran into other horses during the final turn and named Country House the Derby winner. Code of Honor finished in second place, with Tacitus coming in third.

Saturday's decision marks the first time in Kentucky Derby history that a horse was disqualified on the track due to a foul. In 1968, Dancer's Image finished first in the Derby but was later disqualified for failing a drug test.

Country House entered the Derby as a longshot at 65–1 odds, the second-longest of any Kentucky Derby winner. Only $520,907 was bet on the champion at TwinSpires.com, reports ESPN. According to TwinSpires.com, the largest win bet placed on Country House was $2,500, and it paid a net $162,500.

Maximum Security closed as a favorite at 9–2, and more than $6.2 million was bet on the colt. ESPN also reports that $1,495,408 was bet on Maximum Security to place and $1,272,082 for him to show.