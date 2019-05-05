Maximum Security's Kentucky Derby Disqualification Cost Bettors $9 Million

Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, despite crossing the finish line first.

By Jenna West
May 05, 2019

Maximum Security's disqualification at Saturday's Kentucky Derby was both a shocking and costly affair.

Bettors who put down money on Maximum Security winning, placing or showing at the Derby lost $9 million, according to ESPN.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified after Country House's jockey, Flavien Prat, filed an objection. Stewards ruled that Maximum Security ran into other horses during the final turn and named Country House the Derby winner. Code of Honor finished in second place, with Tacitus coming in third.

Saturday's decision marks the first time in Kentucky Derby history that a horse was disqualified on the track due to a foul. In 1968, Dancer's Image finished first in the Derby but was later disqualified for failing a drug test.

Country House entered the Derby as a longshot at 65–1 odds, the second-longest of any Kentucky Derby winner. Only $520,907 was bet on the champion at TwinSpires.com, reports ESPN. According to TwinSpires.com, the largest win bet placed on Country House was $2,500, and it paid a net $162,500.

Maximum Security closed as a favorite at 9–2, and more than $6.2 million was bet on the colt. ESPN also reports that $1,495,408 was bet on Maximum Security to place and $1,272,082 for him to show.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message