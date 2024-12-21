Juan Soto Says Yankees Never Mistreated His Family
In the aftermath of the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, which resulted in a historic, $765 million contract for the 26-year-old slugger with the New York Mets, a rumor emerged that a security guard employed by the New York Yankees had disallowed a member of Soto's family, as well as his chef/driver, from certain areas, upsetting Soto.
Soto reportedly forgave the Yankees for the incident, but the story was presented in such a way that it seemingly had an impact on his decision to switch boroughs. But, coming straight from the source, Soto on Friday denied the rumor during a Spanish language interview with "Grandes en los Deportes."
Soto called the Yankees' staff "tremendous,” adding that he never had to worry if a member of his family was taken care of during his tenure in the Bronx.
"My family was treated very well by the organization," Soto said, according to a translation by the New York Post. "They were always there to help me and my family at every moment."
Soto, who was acquired by the Yankees in December of 2023, enjoyed a career year in his lone season in the Bronx, posting a .288/.419/.569 slash line with a career-best 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs scored and 129 walks in 157 games played, helping New York reach its first World Series since 2009.
Backed by hard-driving agent Scott Boras, Soto, the top free agent on the market, met with several organizations, but the final bidding came down to the Yankees, Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees, who reportedly offered $760 million over 16 years, fell just short to the Mets, who also included a luxury suite in their offer, which the Yankees balked at, citing past traditions with star players.
Above all, Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns sold Soto on the club's vision.
"The Mets is a great organization and what they have done in the past couple—showing the ability to grow a team, grow a dynasty—is one of the the most important things," Soto said during his introductory press conference on Dec. 12. "What you were seeing from the other side was unbelievable. The future that this team has a lot to do with my decision."