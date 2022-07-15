Skip to main content
Daily Cover: Vitality, Baby!
Dick Vitale’s Doctor Clears Him to Give Speech at ESPYs

After battling the effects of dysplasia on his vocal cords over the last several months, Dick Vitale received word Friday that he has been cleared to speak ahead of next week’s ESPYs.

In the weeks since the longtime ESPN college basketball broadcaster was named as the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, many have wondered if Vitale’s health would prevent him from giving a speech at the ceremony on July 20. The 83-year-old put those concerns to rest after sharing a video on Twitter of his doctor relaying the wonderful news following Vitale’s latest exam.

“This message is for ALL of u that have asked when I would be cleared to speak. Also for ALL that have sent [prayer hand emojis]. Just had my examination by Dr Steve Zeitels & he shares here his analysis of my post surgical situation,” he tweeted.

The one-minute, 48-second clip shows Zeitels explaining where things stand for Vitale as he continues to recover from pre-cancerous dysplasia, which he was diagnosed with in December in-between chemotherapy treatments for lymphoma. The disease forced Vitale to take an extended break from calling games and subsequently required surgery.

Said Zeitels, “You’re almost entirely healed now. We’re pretty pleased where things are at. … The membrane is almost completely healed. Initially you had carcinoma in situ, which is pre-cancerous dysplasia throughout your vocal cords and you had the larger operation in February. We then had to follow with the second stage, which was not too long ago in June. At this point, I see no disease there at this point, so you’re gonna be good to go.”

Zeitels also confirms that Vitale “should be ready to go next Wednesday” for the ESPYs.

Friday’s news marks another inspiring step forward for Vitale since announcing on Mar. 8 his latest PET scan showed no signs of cancer five months after he was diagnosed with lymphoma, and nearly a year after he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. A few days later on Mar. 16, Zeitels informed Vitale his vocal cords were “about 80% healed“ after four weeks of rest following surgery on Feb. 15.

In addition to what will surely be an emotional ESPYs moment for Vitale and viewers around the world come July 20, ESPN will air a new ESPN+ documentary in honor of the beloved announcer that same night.

Announced by the network earlier this monthDickie V will “chronicle the remarkable life and career” of Vitale, focusing on his ESPN college basketball broadcasting career as well as his bouts with melanoma, lymphoma, and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords.

