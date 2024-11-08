SI

Adam Schefter Made Sure Everyone Knew He Was Watching Thursday Night Football Legally

ESPN insider watched his football the traditional way.

Kyle Koster

Adam Schefter was watching on Amazon last night.
Adam Schefter was watching on Amazon last night. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adam Schefter is an interesting character and definitely one of the funniest people who could have shared a clip from an illegal NFL stream on social media so that's why such a thing got so much attention last Thursday night. The shady site being called Meth Streams probably played a role as well. It was an objectively comical name to pair with Schefter, who is most frequently seen wearing a nice button-up shirt.

A source close to Schefter immediately played cleanup and then a few days later he joked about the whole thing with Pat McAfee on ESPN's jokiest show. Then some other things happened that might cause the country to forget the oddity.

But Schefter was not done with the topic as he leveraged it into an actually good X missive during Thursday Night Football. After the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone for a second time during an insanely productive night, ESPN's insider shared the clip and his love of watching the appropriate rights-holding streamer.

Getting some people online to lightly chuckle is a win and it could be the end of the Meth Streams saga. Or Schefter could wait like a year and bring it up with a callback joke. He's pretty organized so he definitely has the capacity to do that. Something to look forward to.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/Media