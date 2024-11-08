Adam Schefter Made Sure Everyone Knew He Was Watching Thursday Night Football Legally
Adam Schefter is an interesting character and definitely one of the funniest people who could have shared a clip from an illegal NFL stream on social media so that's why such a thing got so much attention last Thursday night. The shady site being called Meth Streams probably played a role as well. It was an objectively comical name to pair with Schefter, who is most frequently seen wearing a nice button-up shirt.
A source close to Schefter immediately played cleanup and then a few days later he joked about the whole thing with Pat McAfee on ESPN's jokiest show. Then some other things happened that might cause the country to forget the oddity.
But Schefter was not done with the topic as he leveraged it into an actually good X missive during Thursday Night Football. After the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone for a second time during an insanely productive night, ESPN's insider shared the clip and his love of watching the appropriate rights-holding streamer.
Getting some people online to lightly chuckle is a win and it could be the end of the Meth Streams saga. Or Schefter could wait like a year and bring it up with a callback joke. He's pretty organized so he definitely has the capacity to do that. Something to look forward to.