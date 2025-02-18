ESPN NFL Analyst Debuts Devastating New Nickname for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are facing questions about their long- and short-term financial plans on a regular basis. With quarterback Joe Burrow constantly putting public pressure on the team to re-sign all his best teammates, every move the team makes is going to be under extra scrutiny over the next few seasons. Especially if they chose not to pay some of their most high-profile talent.
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be a free agent after this coming season. Tee Higgins, who requested a trade before last season, was the team's second-leading receiver and is probably going to end up playing one more season under the franchise tag.
Burrow wants them both to stay and ESPN's Harry Douglas doesn't see it happening thanks to a reputation the organization is already earning.
"That's another reason Jesse Bates III is now in Atlanta, Georgia," said Douglas. "That's another reason why Joe Mixon is down in Houston for the Houston Texans. Two players that actually could have helped the defense for the Cincinnati Bengals and one player that could have actually helped the offense and gave Joe Burrow something else to resort to. So when I look at the Cincinnati Bengals... that's why on Freddie & Harry, Freddie calls them the Cheap-innati Bengals. Because they don't want to play people. But it's hindering and it's hurting in my opinion, Joe Burrow and this team collectively, from going to where they want to go."
Douglas was referring to his ESPN Radio co-host Freddie Coleman who at least used that term back in August. With Chase, Higgins and Trey Hendrickson all looking for lucrative new deals, this is the Bengals' chance to erase that nickname forever.
The only way to shake this nickname is to spend freely. Let's see what happens.