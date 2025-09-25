ESPN Analyst Predicts Cowboys Will Get ‘Whooped’ and ‘Smoked’ by the Packers
The Cowboys will host the Packers for Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The game features two of the most popular teams in NFL, so it doesn't need a storyline, but it does as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for the first time since he was traded to Green Bay a month ago.
No tribute video will be played, which is a shame because it might be the home crowd's only opportunity to cheer. Despite a loss to the Browns last week, the Packers are still considered one of the best teams in the league right now while the Cowboys have injury problems and have been making headlines for their incredibly bad defense all season.
On Get Up this morning Dan Orlovsky made a passionate and convincing case for a blowout win for the Packers.
"Cowboys are gonna get whooped," said Orlovsky. "This offense without CeeDee Lamb, with two offensive lineman out? Going against this defensive line that's one of, if not the best pass rushing defensive lines in football. They're going to get smoked. And then this defense going against Jordan Love and this offense that's gonna hunt big plays in chunks and they can't rush the passer, they've blown coverages. The best-case scenario for the Cowboys is keeping this thing under three touchdowns."
On paper this certainly looks like a mismatch, but that's why the play the games. That and to see if Micah Parsons inflicts pain on any of his former friends.