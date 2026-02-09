ESPN Reporter Brought to Tears in Live Video After Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s not unusual to see tears on the football field during the Super Bowl, as the big game can get emotional for players and coaches involved. It is, however, a little less common for the emotions to kick in during the halftime entertainment.

ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe was among those who loved Bad Bunny’s instantly iconic Super Bowl LX halftime show performance on Sunday night, delivering a message of his own in Spanish afterward.

Sutcliffe got visibly emotional as he spoke on-air about the Puerto Rican rapper’s powerful show, one that included celebrity cameos, tributes to the immigrant experience and a vibrant cultural spirit that permeated throughout the whole performance.

Though Bad Bunny’s performance was almost entirely in Spanish—as are his albums—Sutcliffe, like many others watching at home, was blown away by the Latin superstar’s visual storytelling and show-ending message of unity.

“The message Bunny sent, whether you like his music or not, was with love, culture, and affection. If you are in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, wherever, it’s OK to have a tear in your eye and feel proud that Benito sang in Spanish at America’s biggest celebration,” Sutcliffe said, via a translation by the Daily Beast. “Long live Bad Bunny.”

"HAY QUE SENTIRSE ORGULLOSO, BENITO LE CANTÓ EN ESPAÑOL A LA FIESTA MÁS IMPORTANTE DE LOS AMERICANOS" 🥺



John Sutcliffe se puso emotivo por el mensaje de Bad Bunny en su show durante el halftime del Super Bowl LX.



Disfruta del Super Bowl x ESPN y #DisneyPlus Premium. 📺 pic.twitter.com/x8hZWhzPCD — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 9, 2026

Amid viral backlash over the NFL’s choice to have Bad Bunny headline the halftime show, “Benito” gave viewers an All-American taste of his international tour, weaving in images of Puerto Rican life before ending his performance with an inspiring shout-out to every country in the Americas.

Finally lived through an historical event that made me feel hope instead of dread pic.twitter.com/Lcwwj8mfa6 — .𝒥𝑜𝑒𝓎 ♡ 🔑 (@GlowingEyesRep) February 9, 2026

History will remember the Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX over the Patriots on Sunday night, but it’ll also remember Bad Bunny’s hopeful act of unity and solidarity during a time when the nation arguably needed it the most.

