‘Tis the season for gift giving, and the sports fans out there deserve an extra special present. They’ve endured frigid tailgates, stayed up into the wee morning hours watching nailbiter finishes, and some have even waited 24 years for their team to win a championship. It’s time to get them something good; they’ve earned it. Maybe it takes the form of a snazzy piece of tech to help them recover after their recreational sports game, or perhaps it’s a framed blueprint of their favorite MLB team’s stadium to hang in their home. Either way, there’s a present out there that celebrates their love of the game, and we’ve found it. Below, check out our edit of the 21 best gifts for the sports fan in your life. Let’s give them something new to cheer about.

Price: $499

Whether they play sports or simply enjoy being a spectator, their wellness is essential. The Oura Ring is a fan-favorite for its premium 24/7 biometric tracking that gives wearers a holistic analysis of their sleep efficiency, heart health, blood oxygen and respiration status, skin temperature, stress levels—and that’s only scratching the surface of its telemetry. If they’re active, they will appreciate its daily “Readiness Score,” which will tell them whether their body is primed for a heavy training session or if they need a rest day.

Price: $349

I can attest to the merits of this gift personally, as I sent it to my dad, who still plays in about five different recreational soccer leagues. He was always coming home with a new ache or pain—a sore hamstring, pulled quad, calf strain—and the Hypervolt put an end to his complaining. He packs this lightweight massage device in his soccer bag, using it before and after games to relieve muscle tension, loosen knots, and speed up his recovery. And not another peep was had out of him.

I also often “borrow” it for days when I come home to visit, and it definitely helps to soothe the tendonitis in my hip. The brand also makes a Venom Go portable heat and vibration patch that I keep on myself at almost all times.

Price: $375

For their next tailgate, they can rep their love for their college team loud and proud. It’s a functional form of fandom; this hard cooler can hold up to 54 cans if they are more devoted to the professional league over college football, YETI also makes NFL team iterations. Pro tip: if you want bonus points, fill it with their favorite beer when you give it to them.

Price: $125

The limited-edition football-shaped gadget makes your game-day downtime just as entertaining as the action itself. Crafted from a real leather football, shake the Call Ball for 12 interactive prompts, designed to spark competition and get the whole crew engaged. For the football fan who already has every jersey and team-emblazoned item, I can guarantee that they won’t see this coming.

Price: $199.99

You might love your AirPods, but they weren’t designed for peak performance the way that these were. Shokz OpenDots 2 are a pair of open-ear earbuds that you can actually workout in. Instead of plugging the ear canal, they clip onto the outside of the ear to allow wearers to still hear their surroundings during outdoor activities. They’re also an ideal choice for runners and bikers as reviewers rave about how they stay firmly in place without any painful pressure.

Price: Varies

For diehard sports fans, nothing can truly come close to the experience of being at a game itself. A gift card from Stubhub allows them to pick the matchup of their choosing, but you can also go ahead and purchase the tickets if you already know what they want. If you’re lucky, maybe they’ll even take you with them.

Price: $123

An Assouline coffee table book is two gifts in one: a riveting read and coffee table décor. For the basketball lover, this book features a forward written by Michael Jordan himself and six thematic chapters each dedicated to one of his six championship rings. It also includes imagery of rare, previously unpublished pieces from his personal collection—Jordan’s college cap and gown, childhood trophies, and internal Nike design blueprints.

Price: $599.99

This is another gift that’s benefitted my family. Living in Chicago, my parent’s obsession with golf has always been seasonal; the winter months are no time to be out on the course. The Rapsodo MLM2Pro Golf Launch Monitor has changed this for them. Now, they practice year-round. Essentially, it’s your own personal golf simulator. My parents set the device up in our living room, where it projects virtual golf courses onto the TV, tracks their swing, and measures ball and club data. Hopefully by now they’re shooting par.

Price: $49.99

Premier League enthusiasts will be very eager to display these coasters on their dining table. Depicting their team’s most iconic plays, slate plaques are laser-etched with careful detailing. While this specific set was crafted with Manchester United fans in mind, the storefront also has coasters denoting other Premier League teams’ plays, as well NFL and MLB highlight moments.

Price: $85

To be hung up in their office, man cave, den or perhaps simply their home, this delineated, colorized blueprint of their favorite stadium is going to make a statement on their wall. Printed on museum-grade paper and framed with acid-free archival board, their beloved ballpark has been turned into a timepiece that will evoke fond memories with every look. It’s equal parts wall art as it is a sentimental memento.

Price: $138

This is how he can show his love for his favorite team at work. Rhone’s known for making commuter-friendly clothing that’s stretchy, ultra-comfortable and often sweat-wicking, and it’s taken its design ethos to create a line of NBA logo-emblazoned attire that transitions from a day at the office to catching a game at the arena or sports bar. It’s subtle enough that it’s not (likely) breaking any dress code violations, but it’s still a nod to his team pride.

Price: $295

We know what he is wearing to root for his favorite NBA team, but what is she going to wear? Sisters Danielle and Jodie were asking the same question, and that’s why they founded Dannijpro. Creating upcycled team apparel that’s custom-crocheted, bedazzled and intricately embroidered, Dannijpro’s NBA-licensed merchandise redefines high-fashion sportswear through a feminine lens. This retro rugby crewneck has a vintage-inspired feel, but there’s also a plethora of bombers, cropped denim jackets, and adorned jerseys to choose from.

Price: $225

No, this isn’t a loafer; it’s a golf shoe. G/Fore specialized in contemporary takes on golf essentials, and this pair of shoes is no different. As practical as it is modish, the technical elements ensure that this style can hold its own (and then some) on the course. It’s constructed in water-repellent pebbled leather, has an ultralight sole with an optimized cleat design for enhanced traction, and features a washable, odor-inhibiting triple-density foam cushion footbed that delivers maximum comfort.

Price: Was $26.99, Now $15.39

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the Formula One fans out there, and what better way to impress them than with a build-your-own LEGO race car. Constructing the Ferrari SF-24 F1 race car can be a solo activity for all ages or a bonding experience with your kid. Plus, once it’s all built, it turns into an artful display that they’ll have for years to come.

Price: $59.99

For very young sports fans, Future Fans instills the love of the game in children through introducing them to the rules, fundamentals, and culture of soccer. It’s an interactive, screen-free learning tool that breaks down the sport through storytelling, activities and tactile lessons. Broken down into 10 to 20-minute sessions, families read the fictional storybook and play hands-on games that simulate soccer mechanics.

Price: $598

A stylish tennis bag is a luxury in the tennis world, and naturally, Wilson makes a top-of-the-line model. The special-edition leather style is sleek, sophisticated and spacious in its ample carrying capacity. A detachable racket case allows this bag to function beyond the court as a duffel, and the adjustable shoulder strap makes for convenient carrying. They’ll be toting this bag to work, the airport, the gym—and anywhere else that they can show it off.

Price: $239

If they don’t want to wear their fitness tracker on their finger, Whoop offers an alternative to the Oura Ring that also monitors the body’s all-day health and fitness statistics. With no screen or buttons, it’s designed to be distraction free and fit seamlessly into your lifestyle without being fussy. It’ll last over fourteen days without dying and can be charged wirelessly. Oh, and it’s water-resistant, so no need to remove it for showering or swimming.

Price: $169

Give their bar cart a baseball-themed facelift with Mark & Graham’s decanter set. The glass decanter itself is shaped as a baseball bat, and the cups have baseball stitching etched into their bottoms. Mark & Graham is also known for monogrammed gifts, and this set is no exception. To really go the extra mile and show a deeper level of personal thought, have their name inscribed into the bat.

Price: $45

It’s a classic for a reason—you can’t go wrong with a ‘47 brand cap. It’s something that they can wear not just to the game but every day, so if we’re talking cost-per-wear, the dollars are pretty negligible. This one in particular comes from the brand’s collaboration with the workwear mavens at Carhartt, but the signature Clean Up cap is equally as versatile. There’s one for every single team across almost all sports, so surely you can find something that they’ll like.

Price: Was $299.99, Now $229.99

For the kid that always wants to get their reps up, the Pop-A-Shot allows them to do it in their basement. It’s not just for kids either; with ten different basketball games and six audio options, anyone who loves hoops could spend hours shooting baskets. A three-digit scoreboard heats up the competition, so families can go head-to-head in shootouts. Choose between two colors—black and blue—to best suit the basement aesthetic, and brace yourself for buzzer-beater moments.

Price: $208

The classic “tennis necklace” takes on a new meaning in Aurate’s quite literal tennis necklace. For the woman that’s always on the court, this is an elegant way of showcasing her love of the game. A lab grown white sapphire gleams in the middle of the vermeil design, with three little stones on the racket’s grip that add an extra pop of glamour. It’s an understated piece of everyday jewelry that she’ll treasure.