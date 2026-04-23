John Fanta to Work the Kentucky Derby for NBC

1. John Fanta has already worked college basketball, college football and the NBA since joining NBC Sports in August.

Now, Fanta can add the Kentucky Derby to his résumé.

Fanta will be the infield reporter at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2 for the 152nd Kentucky Derby. Mike Tirico will once again serve as Derby host with Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss providing analysis.

During an appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina in March, Fanta was very clear that he wants to call as many events and sports as possible, so NBC adding him to its Derby telecast seems like a no-brainer.

I spoke to Fanta on Thursday about getting the Derby assignment and asked him what he wants to bring to NBC’s coverage next Saturday.

“The energy and the buzz and the electricity that I try to authentically bring to anything,” said Fanta. “It’s not something that’s forced.”

Fanta added, “For me it is the most exciting two minutes in sports and we’re on for seven-plus hours. I think one of our goals is to keep the audience excited and engaged and tell stories about what’s happening. The infield is where the unexpected has occurred and a lot of the fun over the years since the 1930s has happened. So, I want to embrace it and add to the party. I consider myself invited to one of the best shows in sports the entirety of the year, so when they come to me, I want to bring that energy, which is not something that I have to flip an on switch for. I’m ready to go.”

If you’re going to cover the Derby, there isn’t anything more important that your outfit. Where does Fanta stand with that?

“I’ve thought about the outfit and NBC has a style group,” he said. “The moment I got the assignment, they were all over it. For those who don’t know, the Kentucky Oaks means wear pink, so for the first time ever I’ll have a shade of pink on me next Friday, so should make for interesting television. But, yes, ready to go. I’ll be outfitted accordingly. I’ve looked into hats. Definitely the most unique fashion assignment ever.

2. A brand-new SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped today. This week’s show features an interview with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis about the latest sports media news.

Curtis talks about the latest developments in the Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel story, Prime Video’s “technical difficulties” vs. NBC’s scorebug mistake during early first-round NBA playoff games, and ESPN’s massive promotion of WWE.

In addition, Curtis weighs in on whether reporters should tip NFL draft picks and the decline of the NFL draft as a major television event.

Following Curtis, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include World Cup train tickets going from $12.50 to $150, the difficulties of logging into streaming services, WrestleMania 42, the New York Mets’ pathetic play and the NBA playoffs. In addition, I respond to some listener emails.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

3. The WNBA season starts on May 8. All 44 of Caitlin Clark’s games will air on national television. You will need access to many outlets in order to watch the Indiana Fever (Clark) this season. Here’s the breakdown of the Fever’s national television schedule:

USA Network: 9 games

Prime Video: 8 games

ION: 7 games

ESPN: 6 games

NBC/Peacock: 5 games

ABC: 4 games

CBS: 4 games

NBA TV: 1 games

4. When I saw this post on Wednesday, I wanted to vomit. I’m a traditionalist, through and through. Especially when it comes to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees now have an alternate uniform. Per MLB, the navy blue batting practice tops are part of the official uniform set and have been approved to be worn in games. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 22, 2026

However, after seeing this quote from Aaron Judge, I had to begrudgingly admit that he had a point. The Yankees messed with the tradition of their jerseys with sell-out patches long ago.

Aaron Judge: “I’m all about tradition, but we’ve got a (Starr Insurance) patch on our sleeves.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 22, 2026

5. I’ll never understand people who want X’s and O’s analysis over this when it comes to a studio show.

The crew guesses the countries in this Earth Day game 🤣🌎 pic.twitter.com/EXLVCvn4sd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2026

6. I’m not sure using Roger Goodell in a commercial is a good move to win fans over, but this is some Tom Hanks-level acting by Troy Aikman.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Seeing the news of Mike Vrabel missing Round 3 of the NFL draft because he’s going to be at counseling made me fire up YouTube to rewatch this scene.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.