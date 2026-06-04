Knicks Fans Continue to Outdo Themselves With Postgame Celebrations

1. Apologies for being so New York-centric today, but I just can’t get enough of these videos of crazed Knicks fans outside of Madison Square Garden. I don’t know how they are going to top themselves if New York finishes off San Antonio, but Manhattan will be in trouble.

Unfortunately, in this day and age of everyone trying to go viral and make money off of content, a lot of the videos feature people acting. But the one with real Knicks fans behaving naturally are highly amusing. Here’s a sampling from after Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

Jalen Brunson's dagger had the Central Park watch party going WILD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/USVLiMK20l — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 4, 2026

MSG IS GOING OFF RIGHT NOW 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1mw3f2EPMy — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 4, 2026

2. One more item on New York City being completely dominated by Knicks fever.

The office of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani emailed a press release announcing that the Knicks’ postseason run, before the NBA Finals, hasdgenerated $202 million in economic activity.

The Knicks and Madison Square Garden are cashing in as well.

The Knicks are PRINTING cash during this year's run to the NBA Finals. They will make at least $20 million per home game this series and more than $140 million during the playoffs. And since the NBA covers player salaries during the postseason, 55% of that is profit.



Read more:… — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 4, 2026

3. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped today. This week’s show features an interview with Sports Business Journal media reporter Austin Karp.

Karp talks about the NBA and ABC being set up for big ratings with the Spurs and Knicks in the Finals, the trio of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler calling their first NBA Finals together and the Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal working the NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame studio shows for the first time.

In addition, Karp discusses Pat McAfee being ESPN’s top star, the buzz surrounding the World Cup, a big problem with college football’s playoff schedule, whether Fox could lose the World Series and/or the NFL, the current debacle at 60 Minutes and much more.

Following Karp, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include: the NBA Finals, my recent interview with Marv Albert, Sal getting a message from a Howard Stern Show wack packer, a fun rankings game, Sal’s lack of Bon Jovi knowledge and more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

4. I know I’m not supposed to say this. And I know if you’re in the media you’re supposed to act all outraged. But if I’m being 100% honest, I kinda loved the guy running on the court Wednesday night to get a selfie with Victor Wembanyama.

Should someone run on the court? No. Do we want this to start a trend of other people running on the court to take selfies with players? No.

Even Wemby found it amusing.

Wemby deadass smiled for the fan’s selfie. He is a man of the people pic.twitter.com/dHOqKlNaWV — hymn duncan (@hymnduncan) June 4, 2026

Was this video funny? Yes.

POV of the fan who ran on the court in Game 1



Wemby was too tall to fit in the video 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZHAgSdEObB — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 4, 2026

Was his selfie even funnier? Yes.

Dude got arrested & banned for life just for his selfie with Wemby to look like this😂 pic.twitter.com/9NthUudMtM — Hoops (@Hoopss) June 4, 2026

5. In Wednesday’s Traina Thoughts, I wrote about this being the first NBA Finals that Inside the NBA would be part of. The show did not disappoint in its Finals debut on Wednesday, bringing San Antonio mayor Gina Ortiz on set to confront Charles Barkley about his past comments regarding the city’s women.

6. CBS’s NFL Today pregame show will have a different look this coming season. Russell Wilson and Kyle Long will join James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher. The cool twist here is that Kyle will be going head-to-head with is dad, Howie, over on Fox. In addition, the younger Long has been excellent on studio shows over the past few years. Adding him to the NFL Today is a smart move by CBS.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY:

Regarding the fan who ran on the court last night to take a selfie with Wemby, if you’re old like me, you remember Morganna the Kissing Bandit. Imagine this happening in 2026.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.