NBA Fan Compiles Incredible Video of Malik Beasley After Gambling Indictment

1. Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley was indicted Monday on sports betting charges.

Beasley, who last played in the NBA with the Pistons in 2025, allegedly lost millions of dollars gambling during his career. According to the indictment, Beasley agreed to manipulate his stats in several games during the 2023–24 season when he was on the Bucks so that his co-conspirators could wager on his prop bets.

I think because of Sport Illustrated’s editorial standards, I can’t sit and say Beasley is so obviously guilty until that is actually proven in court.

But in the court of public opinion, it would appear that Beasley’s goose is cooked, especially after the findings of one sleuth on social media. The evidence of Beasley’s, let’s say, shady behavior, is all here. This is just incredible work. The videos speaks for themselves but the hilarious NSFW commentary is a nice bonus.

Watch the Game That Got Malik Beasley Indicted pic.twitter.com/hFHCmsW1vM — MD (@mike_daddino) June 30, 2026

Watch the First Game Cited in Malik Beasley's Indictment pic.twitter.com/eBETJsHrQB — MD (@mike_daddino) June 30, 2026

2. Last week, I said I didn’t care about the Dianna Russini story. I stand by that. I have no interest at all in whatever Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel did or didn’t do.

However, I do have interest in this bodycam footage that came out Monday night of Russini getting pulled over for texting while driving in January.

The behavior by Russini and the cop is both disgusting and cringeworthy.

BREAKING NEWS: Former NFL insider Dianna Russini accused of using NFL connection to avoid ticket pic.twitter.com/PtGVicKybM — The Center Square (@thecentersquare) June 30, 2026

3. NBC and Peacock will air all 15 MLB games being played this Sunday. Here is the schedule and the broadcasters.

NBC Sports Presents All 15 Games Live Nationally – An MLB First – On Special “Star-Spangled Sunday” Across NBC, Peacock, And NBCSN This Sunday, July 5



MORE: https://t.co/KagQadjWmQ pic.twitter.com/MG0MMWDh3t — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) June 30, 2026

4. Former Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett, who crossed paths with current Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor during their time together in the Marlins organization, took to Instagram on Monday to share a totally surreal story about getting stabbed by Naylor during a prank gone awry.

5. Three days ago, an absolutely tremendous a 64-entry bracket with Mets screw ups made its way around social media.

Trying to figure out where Mr. Met’s shenanigans land on the old Mets Misery Bracket, which mind you came out 6 years ago before a bunch of other all-time Metsy moments happened https://t.co/D3vLmuchft pic.twitter.com/IQRpSlAE0l — Clem 🏆 (@TheClemReport) June 27, 2026

Since the bracket was published, we’ve had two new gaffes.

This happened Monday night in the Mets-Blue Jays game during Toronto’s first at-bat of the game.

Another day, same Mets. Juan Soto and A.J. Ewing just turned this routine George Springer base hit into a Little League home run. pic.twitter.com/pOO7L0YvHl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2026

Later in the same game, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez got hit with a bat by a teammate while they were both in the on-deck circle.

Ronny Mauricio hit Francisco Alvarez with a swing on the on deck circle.



Thankfully, Alvy is ok 🙏🏽 #LGM pic.twitter.com/RmCokYs3pW — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) June 30, 2026

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with The Athletic’s sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand.

Topics discussed include Pat McAfee’s expected monster deal with ESPN; massive ratings increases for sports across the board; the significance of Fox buying Roku; who CBS should pair with Andrew Catalon on the NFL this season; CBS’s hiring of Russell Wilson and Kyle Long for The NFL Today; the breakup between Dan Le Batard and Stugotz; Linda Cohn retiring from ESPN, the lack of buzz surrounding Caitlin Clark and much more.

Following Marchand, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss coming off the high of the Knicks’ postseason run, the World Cup, my horrible U.S. Open betting loss, Fanatics Fest, Larry David’s new show and the massive stir I caused on social media over a Dunkin’ Donuts post.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 60th birthday to Mike Tyson.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.