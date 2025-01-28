Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones Has Taken the Fun Of It for Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith has embraced needling the Dallas Cowboys and their fans as a recurring bit and the franchise has provided him ample opportunity to do so in recent years. The face of ESPN pushed quite hard for the Cowboys to hire Deion Sanders but Jerry Jones instead opted to go the very boring route with Brian Schottenheimer. So how does one get content out of that?
If you're Smith you use your First Take platform to say "it's no accident" that the team introduced the coach they just hired "the week before the Super Bowl" and intimate that the Cowboys are just trying to get headlines ... with the very vanilla Schottenheimer.
Which is a bit confusing.
Smith's comments on Jones sapping all the energy out of things, though, were clearer.
"You hear how quiet they are right now, it's like crickets," Smith said of the Cowboys fanbase. "Before they were delusional, that's what made me laugh and that's what made me troll them all the time because they were delusional. I'm not going to hear any Cowboys say 'we're going to win the Super Bowl next year,' we ain't going to hear that anymore. He's taken the fun out of it all."
Major bummer there. Taking a grown man's ability to troll away is just very sad. Hopefully things can return to their natural order.
It is kind of strange to see Jones and the Cowboys continue to take barbs and arrows when they went with the most milquetoast option on the menu. Doesn't that suggest that they are more interested in winning football games than being a sideshow? Doesn't it signal some sort of change? Wouldn't a splashy hire like Sanders have caused everyone to accuse them of running a reality show and not a football team?
Perhaps the reality of the situation is the Cowboys just can't win in the court of public opinion, even if they do win a lot on the football field.