Stephen A. Smith Brutally Trolls Cowboys Fans After Blowout Loss to Lions

Ryan Phillips

Smith was loving the aftermath of the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Lions.
Smith was loving the aftermath of the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Lions.
The Dallas Cowboys did not let Stephen A. Smith down on Sunday.

Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) after Dallas suffered a humiliating 47–9 home loss to the Detroit Lions just to troll Cowboys fans. He was certainly enjoying himself.

Yeah, he put a little extra sauce on that one.

Stephen A. loves to troll Cowboys fans after losses. It's one of his favorite pastimes. Part of that might be that it's a bit of a shot at his former partner and big time Dallas fan Skip Bayless.

The Cowboys were awful on Sunday. After winning two in a row they welcomed the Lions to Dallas on Jerry Jones's 82nd birthday and got blown out of the building.

Jones's team allowed 492 yards of total offense and only gained 251. They turned the ball over five times, including two Dak Prescott interceptions. While the Lions lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken tibia, everything else went right for Dan Campbell's bunch.

Smith was loving every minute of it.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

