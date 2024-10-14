Stephen A. Smith Brutally Trolls Cowboys Fans After Blowout Loss to Lions
The Dallas Cowboys did not let Stephen A. Smith down on Sunday.
Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) after Dallas suffered a humiliating 47–9 home loss to the Detroit Lions just to troll Cowboys fans. He was certainly enjoying himself.
Video is below.
Yeah, he put a little extra sauce on that one.
Stephen A. loves to troll Cowboys fans after losses. It's one of his favorite pastimes. Part of that might be that it's a bit of a shot at his former partner and big time Dallas fan Skip Bayless.
The Cowboys were awful on Sunday. After winning two in a row they welcomed the Lions to Dallas on Jerry Jones's 82nd birthday and got blown out of the building.
Jones's team allowed 492 yards of total offense and only gained 251. They turned the ball over five times, including two Dak Prescott interceptions. While the Lions lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken tibia, everything else went right for Dan Campbell's bunch.
Smith was loving every minute of it.