Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Anthony Santander/Colton Cowser, Framber Valdez, and Matt Olson)
Today’s slate has a lot of strong pitching matchups, and not too many games that favor hitters. The game in Colorado is the exception, where both teams should get in their knocks. Target Baltimore hitters vs. Lefty Austin Gomber and the Rockies bullpen tonight. No team has more home runs vs. left-handed pitching than the Orioles (54).
I’ve also found a couple of other plus-money props to target if you’re feeling spicy.
Let’s have some fun. All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Player Props for Friday, August 30th
- Anothony Santander or Colton Cowser to hit a home run (+165)
- Framber Valdez over 18.5 outs (+115)
- Matt Olson over 1.5 bases (+125)
Anthony Santander or Colton Cowser to hit a home run (+165)
A light breeze will be blowing out to center field tonight and further the chances of homeruns in the hitter-friendly ballpark in Colorado. I’ll bet one of these two Orioles goes yard tonight. Santander has 11 home runs vs. lefties this season (5th in MLB), and Cowser is hitting .294 with eight home runs since the All-Star Break. The Rockies bullpen has the highest ERA in MLB including a 5.90 ERA in the month of August.
Framber Valdez over 18.5 outs (+115)
I am expecting a pitching duel tonight in Houston, and so I am going to back up that expectation with a plus-money play for Valdez. When Valdez is dialed in, he is efficient. He’s gone into the seventh inning in six of his seven starts since the All Star Break. Unfortunately, Vinnie Pasquantino, one of the league’s leading RBI leaders, is out for 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb. That will affect the Royals offense and work to Houston’s advantage. As long as the game is close, Espada will stick with his starter.
Matt Olson over 1.5 total bases (+125)
Ranger Suarez has been a hot pitcher this season vs. every team except the Braves. I am going to take a shot Atlanta is in his head tonight, and Olson will break through. Olson has 17 extra base hits (4th) and eight home runs this month (tied for 8th with Yordan Alvarez), and he hits lefties better than righties. Olson is slugging .526 vs. southpaws this season vs. .414 vs. righties.
