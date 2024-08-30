Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Fade the Rays)
Strap in folks, we have 16 MLB games to take us into the weekend today including an NL Central doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.
You're probably too busy to dive into the odds and come up with picks for every game, so allow me to do the work for you. I'm going to give you my pick to win each and every matchup set to take place on Friday.
Let's dive into it.
Brewers vs. Reds Game 1 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -126
The Brewers offense has been significantly better than the Reds of late. In August, the Brewers are eighth in the Majors in OPS at .761 while the Reds come in at 15th at .735. The Reds also continue to have strikeout issues, striking out on 24.1% of their plate appearances this month. With Colin Rea (3.61 ERA) on the mound, I'll back the Brewers in Game 1.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -120
The Red Sox need to start winning games in a hurry if they want to get back in the mix for a postseason berth and they can do exactly that against a lowly Tigers team this season. With Tanner Houck (3.23 ERA) on the mound, I'm shocked we're able to bet on them at a reasonable price of -120.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves +118
You may be tempted to bet the Phillies with Ranger Suarez (2.82 ERA) on the mound, but he has struggled against the Braves this season. He has a 7.20 ERA in two starts spanning 10.0 innings against them this season. A big reason for that is the Braves' OPS this season improves from .707 against right-handed pitchers to .764 against left-handed pitchers. That's enough for me to back the Braves as underdogs tonight.
Brewers vs. Reds Game 2 Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Reds -112
I'm going to take a shot on the Reds in the second game of their doubleheader today. Rhett Lowder will be making his Major League debut after having a strong 2024 in their minor league system, posting a 3.64 ERA. Let's take a shot and see what happens with the new guy on the mound.
Cubs vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -158
The Chicago Cubs have been red-hot offensively in August, posting an .803 OPS this month. Only the Diamondbacks (.842) have been better. Meanwhile, the Nationals are just 16th in that time frame at .729. I'm going to ride the much hotter offense as road favorites tonight.
Padres vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres +112
I can't touch the Tampa Bay Rays with a 10-foot pole right now. They're dead last in the Majors in OPS this month at .616 while batting just .210. There is no world in which an offense that cold should be favored against the 76-60 San Diego Padres.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -188
The time to bet against the Yankees is when they face a left-handed starter. Fortunately for them, they won't have to do that today as Erick Fedde of the Cardinals will get the start for St. Louis. The Yankees have an OPS of .831 against righties this month.
Pirates vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates +132
I simply can't buy in on this Cleveland Guardians team, who ranks 25th in the Majors in OPS in August while batting just .223. I'm going to take a shot on the Pirates with Bailey Falter (4.25 ERA) on the mound.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +128
The Texas Rangers have had a disastrous season attempting to defend their World Series title and things have only gotten worse this month. The Rangers are 26th in OPS in August at .659, below the Athletics who come in at 22nd at .707. With JP Sears (4.35 ERA) on the mound for the Athletics, I'm going to take a shot on Oakland as an underdog.
Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Twins -168
Kevin Gausman hasn't lived up to expectations this season and he has a subpar ERA of 4.10. Now, the Blue Jays have to hit the road to take on a Twins lineup that has been top 10 in most offensive metrics this season. Even if they can't rack up the runs against Gausman, the Blue Jays abysmal bullpen will inevitably let them down.
Mets vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mets -225
I don't think there'll be a spot I'll be betting on the Chicago White Sox for the rest of the season. Their offensive numbers are atrocious and Jonathan Cannon (4.57 ERA) on the mound for them doesn't give me any additional confidence.
Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +150
Why are the Royals as big of underdogs as they are in this game? They're third in OPS this month at .799 and now they have Seth Lugo with his 14-8 record and 3.19 ERA. Even considering the Astros have Framber Valdez (3.27 ERA) on the mound, the Royals present plenty of value at their current price tag.
Orioles vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -142
The Rockies have nothing to offer to compete against the Baltimore offense and it's high-powered offense. The O's are sixth in the Majors in OPS against lefties this season, so they won't have much trouble facing the lefty, Austin Gomber.
Mariners vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +156
The Angels could be live underdogs at home tonight considering the Mariners are one of the few teams whose offense is as bad as theirs The Mariners are batting just .205 this month.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +114
The Diamondbacks offense has an OPS of .842 this month, by far the best mark in the Majors. Meanwhile, the Dodgers offense has been lacking from their expectations, sitting in ninth with an OPS of .756. Even with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers, I like the Diamondbacks as home underdogs.
Marlins vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants -275
I don't have any interest betting against the Giants with Blake Snell on the mound. He's been lights-out since the start of July, posting a 1.30 ERA in nine starts since then.
