Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today, August 17th (Why Cincinnati is Strong Bet)
Saturday's MLB card has plenty of valuable bets, but I have centered on three sides at reasonable odds.
The Royals have been a team that feasts on its home park, but when it hits the road it begins to struggle, which is why I'm jumping on its opponent on Saturday, the Reds, in hopes of cashing in on a favorable set up for the home team.
Cincinnati highlights the card, but so do two other teams with playoff aspirations on its mind in the Orioles and Twins. Find out why I'm on both below with today's best bets!
Best MLB Bets for Saturday, August 17th
- Reds ML (-130) vs. Royals
- Orioles ML (-125) vs. Red Sox
- Twins ML (+100) vs. Rangers
Reds vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
The Royals are a bottom 10 hitting team on the road this season and against lefty pitching, making for a tough matchup against the Reds, who will start promising southpaw Nick Lodolo (3.99 ERA).
The Reds will have an advantageous hitting matchup as well against Michael Wacha, who is due to regress to the mean with his underlying metrics. Wacha has an ERA of 3.56, and has pitched to a 2.56 ERA since the All-Star break, but the veteran right hander has an xERA of 4.36, making me believe that we see him tagged at the hitter friendly Great American Ballpark.
PICK: Reds ML (-130)
Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
After the Red Sox won a chaotic 12-10 matchup against the Orioles on Friday night, I’ll side with Baltimore at home in the third meeting of four in this weekend set.
Both pitchers have questionable metrics, Brayan Bello of the Red Sox and Orioles prospect Cade Povich each have ERA’s north of 4.50, but it’s Povich’s ability to pitch to soft contact (83rd percentile) that makes me bullish he can limit the damage against a loaded Boston lineup.
PICK: Orioles ML (-125)
Twins vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
This is too much respect for the current form of Rangers’ starter Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 6.58 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.
The Twins have proven to be the better team while the Rangers struggles continue, losers of eight of 10. Give me the underdog.
PICK: Twins ML (+100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
