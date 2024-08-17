Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Marcell Ozuna is Best Bet to Go Deep on Saturday)
As the postseason chase heats up, I’m eyeing a few key batters to play a role on Saturday.
Marcell Ozuna has been one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball all season, and I expect him to show up in a favorable matchup against the Angels as the Braves look to keep pace in the NL Wild Card hunt.
Ozuna is the headliner, but I have two other sluggers in position to go deep on Saturday, keep reading to find out who!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Saturday, August 17th
- Jurickson Profar (+500)
- Brent Rooker (+420)
- Marcell Ozuna (+300)
Jurickson Profar
Profar has power to all parts of the ballpark and 19 home runs to his name. At Coors Field, where the ball flies, he can really pounce on a vulnerable Rockies pitching staff, including lefty Kyle Freeland.
Profar has hit both lefties and righties well, but even stronger against southpaws with a .532 slugging percentage.
Since the All-Star break, his slugging is slightly up, and I like him to pounce on the friendly conditions.
Brent Rooker
Rooker has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball, full stop.
He is hitting .293 with a .583 slugging percentage with 29 home runs to his name. He smashes the ball, ranking 94th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 98th percentile in xSLG. Rooker should have little issue handling Hayden Birdsong, the Giants' struggling prospect, and a middling bullpen.
Birdsong ranks in the bottom 10th percentile in hard-hit rate, which means he is getting demolished by contact that can lead to more extra base hits. He has an ERA of 7.27 since the All-Star break, a testament to his poor form.
The wind should be blowing out at 11 miles per hour at Oakland-Alameda County on Saturday night, a great setup for Rooker to touch ‘em all.
Marcell Ozuna
Ozuna has the shortest price to go deep in the Braves-Angels game, which checks out for the vaunted Braves slugger, who is hitting .302 with a .580 slugging percentage to go with his 35 home runs.
The designated hitters has been a threat to go yard in every game, but there are plenty of favorable outcomes for him against the Angels on Saturday night that justifies a bet on a 3-1 payout.
Ozuna will face Griffin Canning, who fails to get much movement on his pitches (fourth percentile in run value) and is 26th percentile in hard-hit percentage while eighth percentile in average exit velocity. He has allowed 22 home runs in 24 starts this season, and has allowed four in five starts since the All-Star break, which features an ERA that has ballooned to 6.15.
In the heart of the Braves batting order, I think it’s Ozuna who tees off on a struggling Canning.
