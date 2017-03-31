MLB Opening Day schedule: Games, matchups, how to watch

MLB

The 2017 MLB season begins with a trio of games on Sunday, but the full Opening Day slate of games starts Monday.

The long off-season wait is over for teams and fans alike.

On Sunday, we’ll get the Yankees and Rays, Giants and D’Backs, and defending champion Cubs against the Cardinals, with games spread throughout the day.

On Monday, the day will be headlined by a Corey Kluber-Yu Darvish pitching matchup in Texas.

Games are live streaming on MLB.com with a subscription.

Here’s a look at Monday’s full Opening Day schedule.

Monday, April 3 (All times Eastern)

1 p.m.: Braves at Mets (Teheran vs. Syndergaard, ESPN)

1:05 p.m.: Marlins at Nationals (Volquez vs. Strasburg)

2:05 p.m.: Pirates at Red Sox (Cole vs. Porcello)

​2:10 p.m.: Rockies at Brewers (Gray vs. Guerra)

3:05 p.m.: Blue Jays at Orioles (Estrada vs. Gausman)

4 p.m.: Padres at Dodgers (Chacin vs. Kershaw, ESPN)

4:10 p.m.: Tigers at White Sox (Verlander vs. Quintana)

4:10 p.m.: Royals at Twins (Duffy vs. Santana)

4:10 p.m.: Phillies at Reds (Hellickson vs. Feldman)

7 p.m.: Indians at Rangers (Kluber vs. Darvish, ESPN)

8:10 p.m.: Mariners at Astros (Hernandez vs. Keuchel)

10 p.m.: Angels at Athletics (Nolasco vs. Graveman)

