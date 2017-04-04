MLB

Dodgers icon Pedro Guerrero in life-threatening condition after stroke

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Longtime Dodgers slugger Pedro Guerrero is “fighting for his life” after suffering a stroke, his stepdaughter told ESPN.

Guerrero, who was known as a heavy drinker in his playing days, also suffered a stroke in February 2015. 

Guerrero was hospitalized Monday in New York but there were inconsistent reports about his status. Some reports said he had died, others that he was brain-dead, others that he had suffered a heart attack or stroke.

Guerrero, 60, broke into the majors in 1978 but didn’t see regular playing time until 1980. He was named to the first of his five All-Star teams in 1981 and led the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage in 1985. He spent 10 1/2 seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to the Cardinals, where he spent the final four-plus seasons of his MLB career. 

Known primarily for his bat, Guerrero was also versatile in the field, playing at least 100 games at first base, third base and all three outfield positions.

The highlight of Guerrero’s career came in 1981 when he hit two home runs in the World Series against the Yankees and was named series MVP. 

