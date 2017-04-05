MLB

Ex-Dodgers slugger Pedro Guerrero moved out of ICU after stroke

Former Dodgers slugger Pedro Guerrero was moved out of the intensive care unit Tuesday after being hospitalized Monday following a stroke, according to the Orange County Register

Guerrero’s condition was initially considered life-threatening but he is now able to respond to commands by shaking his head and squeezing his hand, the Register’s J.P. Hoornstra reports. 

Guerrero played 15 seasons in the majors—10 1/2 with the Dodgers and 4 1/2 with the Cardinals. He was a five-time All-Star and was named MVP of the 1981 World Series after hitting two home runs. 

Guerrero was known as a hard drinker during his career and has said that the habit contributed to the end of his career. 

