4. Boston Red Sox (3–2, plus-3)

Here’s your early-season leader for most snakebit team. Rightfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter Hanley Ramirez have already missed three games each due to the flu, and reliever Robbie Ross remains out with the same illness. Centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is out with a sprained ligament in his knee, and no one’s sure exactly when he’ll return. Southpaw David Price continues to sit with an elbow injury that may or may not be serious. Key righthanded reliever Tyler Thornburg is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Drew Pomeranz, another lefty, is slated to finally make his first start of the season on Tuesday (probably). Meanwhile, Boston hopes shortstop Xander Bogaerts can make his return from the bereavement list on Monday.

While we shouldn’t try to intuit too much from five games, if any team was going to withstand all those setbacks and still hold up well, it’s the Red Sox—who might have more talent 1 through 25 than any other team in the American League.