17. Los Angeles Angels (5–2, plus-6)

Seven runs in the ninth, with the final blows coming against filthy closer Edwin Diaz, is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence. Considering some of the names who contributed during Sunday's game-winning rally against the Mariners—Cliff Pennington drew a walk and had the walk-off single to cap the 11-batter inning while C.J. Cron hit a single and Ben Revere also walked—it’s best for Los Angeles to just enjoy the win now and forget about it in a hurry.

The Angels are still a stars-and-scrubs roster, with Mike Trout, the modern-day Willie Mays, anchoring the lineup, followed by a woeful lack of talent on the rest of the roster. Trout will continue to crush planets. Kole Calhoun will continue to be an underrated running mate. A pitcher or two will fare a little better than expected. And shortstop Andrelton Simmons will continue to be a damn wizard.

Beyond that, celebrate this joyous hot start while you can. It’s not going to last.