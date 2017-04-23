21. Philadelphia Phillies (9–9, plus-7, LT: 25)
Cesar Hernandez, 2013-2016: .281/.350/.361, 4.3% HR/FB rate (39th among 43 qualified 2B)
Cesar Hernandez, 2017: .338/.376/.563, 26.7% HR/FB rate (1st among 27 qualified 2B)
Other than a sky-high (and incredibly fluky) .434 batting average on balls in play that’s partly driven by so many flyballs sailing over the fence, there’s little in Hernandez’s batted-ball profile to suggest he’s suddenly destined to be a masher. If anything, a steep drop in his walk rate (to a career-low 5.9%) and big climb in his strikeout rate (to a career-high 27.1%) suggests that regression is coming, and it’s going to hit hard when it arrives.