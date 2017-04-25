MLB

Watch: Teoscar Hernandez carted off the field after scary collision with Jose Altuve

37 minutes ago

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exited Tuesday's game after colliding in the outfield against the Cleveland Indians.

Hernandez was carted off the field after having suffered an injury to his left leg. Altuve was able to walk off of the field on his own power but was hit hard in the face.

The incident took place in the eighth inning as both players chased a ball hit by Indians catcher Yan Gomes. Team trainers and manager A.J. Hinch examined Altuve and Hernandez after the collision.

George Springer replaced Hernandez in the outfield. Marwin Gonzalez replaced Altuve at second base.

