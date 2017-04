.325/.366/.623, 181 OPS+, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 1.2 WAR

Traded from the Rockies to the Rays in January 2016, Dickerson’s performance tumbled back to sea level; he hit just .245/.293/.469. This year, however, Dickerson’s five homers lead Tampa Bay and four have come against division rivals. Alas, nobody’s been on base for any of them, but somehow the Rays are sixth in the league in scoring at 4.43 runs per game.