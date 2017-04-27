MLB

RHP: Dylan Bundy

3–1, 1.65 ERA, 2.91 FIP, 6.3 K/9, 1.9 WAR

Bundy was one of last season's feel-good stories, as he returned to the major league mound for the first time since late 2012, having endured Tommy John surgery and shoulder woes in between. His 4.02 ERA in 109 2/3 innings split between the bullpen and the rotation was a solid performance, but thus far this year, he's come closer to showing why the Orioles made him the fourth overall pick of the 2011 draft and brought him to the majors before his 20th birthday. In a rotation where Kevin Gausman and Ubaldo Jiménez have been lit up like Christmas trees, Bundy has allowed one run or fewer in three of his five starts, all of which have been against division rivals. His strong start has helped the perpetually underestimated Orioles to the top of the AL East. 

