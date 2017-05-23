Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has crushed many baseballs out of Wrigley Field but none farther than Tuesday afternoon's 470-foot shot off Johnny Cueto at Wrigley Field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Schwarber launched a 3–2 pitch from the San Francisco Giants ace onto Sheffield Avenue.

Watch Schwarber's home run below:

One of these days, Schwarber is going to hit a baseball into Lake Michigan.