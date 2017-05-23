Watch: Kyle Schwarber destroys baseball for 470-foot home run
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has crushed many baseballs out of Wrigley Field but none farther than Tuesday afternoon's 470-foot shot off Johnny Cueto at Wrigley Field.
In the bottom of the first inning, Schwarber launched a 3–2 pitch from the San Francisco Giants ace onto Sheffield Avenue.
Watch Schwarber's home run below:
Look at it go! @kschwarb12 smashes a 470-foot round-tripper, his longest @MLB homer. https://t.co/htlxyC34CI #Statcast pic.twitter.com/7bV76y4z9Q— #Statcast (@statcast) May 24, 2017
One of these days, Schwarber is going to hit a baseball into Lake Michigan.