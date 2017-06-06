These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Former Red Sox DH David Ortiz has no plays to return to playing but a job within the organization is a possibility.

• The Mets are considering going to a temporary six-man rotation when Steven Matz and Seth Lugo make their return. (MLB Network)

• Rangers GM Jon Daniels says that four or five teams are in the mix for reliever Sam Dyson. Dyson was designated for assignment last week.

Injuries

• Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness.

• Washington Nationals placed outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list with left foot contusion. Move is retroactive to June 4.

• Los Angeles Dodgers third baseball Justin Turner was sent on a rehab assignment. Turner has been sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

• Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos sent on rehab assignment. Ramos had knee surgery in October and has not played this season.

• Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour has bone bruise in his left ankle that could land him on the disabled list.