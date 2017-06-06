MLB

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Former Red Sox DH David Ortiz has no plays to return to playing but a job within the organization is a possibility.

• The Mets are considering going to a temporary six-man rotation when Steven Matz and Seth Lugo make their return. (MLB Network)

• Rangers GM Jon Daniels says that four or five teams are in the mix for reliever Sam Dyson. Dyson was designated for assignment last week.

Injuries

• Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness.

• Washington Nationals placed outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list with left foot contusion. Move is retroactive to June 4.

• Los Angeles Dodgers third baseball Justin Turner was sent on a rehab assignment. Turner has been sidelined with a right hamstring strain.

• Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos sent on rehab assignment. Ramos had knee surgery in October and has not played this season.

• Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour has bone bruise in his left ankle that could land him on the disabled list.

