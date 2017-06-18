22. Miami Marlins (30–37, minus-3, LT: 23)

Marlins, first 41 games: 4.0 runs scored per game, 14–27 record

Marlins, next 26 games: 5.9 runs scored per game, 16–10 record

The Fish still employ a shaky rotation, with Miami starters ranking just 21st in the majors in both park-adjusted ERA, and park-adjusted Fielding Independent Pitching. But the Marlins finally have all hands on deck, with Justin Bour back off the DL and mashing, and the best outfield in the National League tearing the cover off the ball. Miami will still has plenty of work to do this winter to build a starting five around underrated right-hander Dan Straily, as the loss of Jose Fernandez lingers over the team in multiple ways. But the building blocks for success are here, and a bit of shrewd off-season shopping could make the Marlins interesting sooner than you might think.

21. Kansas City Royals (33–35, minus-33, LT: 25)

20. Baltimore Orioles (34–34, minus-45, LT: 12)