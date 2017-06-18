MLB

23. Pittsburgh Pirates (31–38, minus-42, LT: 22)

Andrew McCutchen, first 45 games of 2017: .200/.271/.359, six homers in 188 plate appearances

Andrew McCutchen, next 22 games: .380/.457/.696, six homers in 92 plate appearances

The Pirates suddenly have the hottest number-six hitter in the league on their hands. Whether they opt to keep the former MVP in the hopes of building a big second-half run (and/or a bounceback 2018 season), or to trade McCutchen with a year and a half to go before free agency, Cutch’s surge has been a rare source of good tidings for one of the league’s most disappointing teams.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters