23. Pittsburgh Pirates (31–38, minus-42, LT: 22)

Andrew McCutchen, first 45 games of 2017: .200/.271/.359, six homers in 188 plate appearances

Andrew McCutchen, next 22 games: .380/.457/.696, six homers in 92 plate appearances

The Pirates suddenly have the hottest number-six hitter in the league on their hands. Whether they opt to keep the former MVP in the hopes of building a big second-half run (and/or a bounceback 2018 season), or to trade McCutchen with a year and a half to go before free agency, Cutch’s surge has been a rare source of good tidings for one of the league’s most disappointing teams.