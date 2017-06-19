MLB

Cubs prospect goes full ‘The Natural,’ smashes stadium light with towering home run

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Unlike Roy Hobbs, Eloy Jimenez was not stabbed by a mysterious woman in a hotel room after his tryout with the Cubs. But Jimenez does have something in common with the fictional lead from The Natural: they’ve both obliterated stadium floodlights with home runs. 

Jimenez, a 20-year-old outfielder, is the top prospect in the Cubs’ system and made the Carolina League All-Star Team as a representative of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In Monday’s home run derby, he did this, which is still pretty cool even though he wasn’t bleeding through his jersey. 

It’s not quite as dramatic when you don’t have to round the bases (and when Glenn Close isn’t watching from the stands).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters