Unlike Roy Hobbs, Eloy Jimenez was not stabbed by a mysterious woman in a hotel room after his tryout with the Cubs. But Jimenez does have something in common with the fictional lead from The Natural: they’ve both obliterated stadium floodlights with home runs.

Jimenez, a 20-year-old outfielder, is the top prospect in the Cubs’ system and made the Carolina League All-Star Team as a representative of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In Monday’s home run derby, he did this, which is still pretty cool even though he wasn’t bleeding through his jersey.

Eloy Jimenez just went Roy Hobbs on the stadium lights. pic.twitter.com/wD2521SedW — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) June 20, 2017

It’s not quite as dramatic when you don’t have to round the bases (and when Glenn Close isn’t watching from the stands).