Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will not face any discipline for his homeplate collision with Padres catcher Austin Hedges on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Rizzo told reporters before Tuesday night's game that he discussed the incident with MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre. Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball informed all teams that Rizzo violated the collision rule but decided not to discipline Rizzo for it. The league believes that Rizzo did not show any intent to injure the catcher.

“It was just more of the intent of the slide,” Rizzo said before Tuesday's game. “It’s not like I was going in like, if you want to say cheap shot, I could’ve gone in with my shoulder like a linebacker and really took a shot. I went in, kind of last second slide, not really sure where to go, and that’s his understanding of it, too. It’s not like I was going in trying to end Austin Hedges career. He’s trying to do the same thing I’m trying to do, and that’s try to win ballgames for his team and have a long career.”

Rizzo was back in the lineup for the Cubs and hit a home run in his first at-bat of the night.

Anthony Rizzo AGAIN pic.twitter.com/nXCGhZM4kY — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 21, 2017

Rizzo has now reached base in 14 consecutive games. He is now 6-for-6 from the leadoff spot with three home runs while leading off this season.