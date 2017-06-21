MLB

Minor league team apologizes for poking fun at Tim Tebow

0:49 | MLB
Tim Tebow got trolled by this minor league team
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The president and general manager of the Charleston RiverDogs has issued an apology after some fans became upset with in-game jabs at Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow. 

The RiverDogs ribbed Tebow throughout Tebow’s first series in Columbia last weekend. The team’s mascot wore “John 3:16” eyeblack and struck the “Tebowing” pose. Every player other than Tebow was shown on the scoreboard with a “Not Tim Tebow” graphic and an image of Tebow crying on the bench during Florida’s 2009 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama. The RiverDogs also used the “Hallelujah Chorus” as Tebow’s walkup music for every one of his at-bats. 

Some fans believed the mockery crossed a line, calling it “classless.” At least one fan on Twitter accused the team of mocking Tebow’s religion, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston

The antics also got under the skin of Mets GM Sandy Alderson. 

“I guess my comment would be that it was all very minor league,” Alderson said, according to Newsday

“We had some of that even before he arrived in the Sally League in spring training,” Alderson added. “I was a little surprised that halfway through the season that somebody decided to be cute and pursue that. But he’s bigger than that.”

RiverDogs president and GM Dave Echols issued a statement to the Post and Courier on Tuesday simultaneously defending and apologizing for the gags. 

“While we believe that our promotions were poking fun at Mr. Tebow's celebrity status rather than his religion or baseball career, our intent was not to offend anyone, and for the fact that we did offend, we are sorry,” Echols wrote. “Of the many promotional pieces that we executed, there were a handful on Friday's game that some construed as in poor taste, and we made it a focus to remove those elements and celebrate Mr. Tebow the remainder of his time in Charleston.”

Tebow, who is batting .224 in 60 games for Columbia this season, went 2–12 with five strikeouts in the series. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters